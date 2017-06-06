BMW 5 Series Has Extreme Nurburgring Crash in Schwedenkreuz, Lands in the Woods

Ask Nurburgring aficionados about the most dangerous corner on the infamous German circuit and you'll instantly hear the Schwedenkreuz name. The Green Hell is basically a collection of bends waiting to bite unsuspecting drivers, so what makes this one special?





The answer comes from a melange of risk-inducing ingredients: from the hefty corner entry speed generated by the hefty straight that precedes the bend to its blind nature that can easily take novices by surprise, there are plenty of velocity demons to fight when talking this bend.Now, we've shown you tons of Schwedenkreuz crashes, with this twist generally separating rear-wheel-drive machines, which typically spin and eat some grass on the inside, fromhot hatches that can end up on the roof.However, this is the first time when we get to bring you such an accident that saw a car leaving the track. We're talking about a BMW 5 Series , one that somehow managed to defeat both the guardrail and the fence next to it, landing in the woods.The first piece of footage below brings us the aftermath of the crash and while we can imagine a few scenarios that could've led to the F11 5er Touring leaving the track, we don't have the footage of the actual crash. For one thing, the xDrive-gifted vehicle probably allowed the driver to carry plenty of speed into the turn.Nevertheless, the YouTuber behind this clip explains that a man claiming to be a friend of the driver reported that, out of the three people that were inside the vehicle when it crashed, only the guy behind the wheel needed to be taken to the hospital, but he was later released.Speaking of which, you can see the medical assistance and the ADAC (German Automobile Club) helicopters on the track.We've also added another video at the bottom of the page, which brings you average fast-paced Schwedenkreuz pass, so you can get an idea on how intense this bend can be.