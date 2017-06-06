autoevolution

Kia Cee'd Almost Rolls Over in Nurburgring Near Crash, Saved by Gravel Trap

 
6 Jun 2017, 13:31 UTC ·
by
When one thinks of a vehicle fit for flying from one Nurburgring rumble-strip to another, the Kia Cee'd isn't exactly the first car that comes to mind. Nevertheless, the predictable, front-wheel-drive handling of the South Korean model should help those willing to learn the ways of the Green Hell stay out of trouble. Alas, when one drastically misjudges the corner entry speed, there's not much the understeer safety net of this Kia can do.
Case in point with the Cee'd SW shown in the piece of footage below, whose driver fell into the Arenberg trap. This is a downhill right-hander that requires a late apex and we can see the guy behind the wheel of the compact carrying way too much velocity into the turn.

Luckily, Arenberg features what might just be the most generous gravel trap on the Nordschleife and this is what eventually saves the car from the dreaded guardrail kiss. However, as you'll be able to notice in the video, the Kia isn't all that far from rolling over during its plow-style journey.

And while the car's generous ground clearance works against it while negotiating Ring corners, the ride height is what helps the family-friendly vehicle get out of the gravel under its own power.

This is the part where the man behind the wheel does the right thing, getting out of the dangerous spot as quickly as possible.

We'll remind you that most go-fast machines the end up in this gravel trap need to be towed out, with one of the most recent examples involving a Porsche 911 GT3 whose driver went through quite an ordeal before the rear-engined machine came to a halt.

In fact, the said corner has quite an appetite for unprepared Porsche 911 drivers, with this rental 911 GT3 RS crash showing you what can happen when one gets caught out by this bend.

Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 Kia kia cee'd sw
 
