The Popemobile Used in Only Visit to Ireland Available For Rent As Party-Mobile

Have you ever dreamt of partying
in a very rare place or vehicle? Say no more, because we have just the thing for your special night.
You have to travel to Dublin, Ireland
, and rent the Popemobile
. We are referring to the same vehicle used by Pope John Paul II back in 1979, when he made his only visit to Ireland.
At that time, a coach-building company was commissioned to prepare two vehicles to ensure that the visit takes place in optimal conditions.
Ford supplied a D-Series Transit flatbed chassis, and the company called OBAM Vehicle Builders had to make sure that the first Irish visit of the pontiff would take place in the best possible conditions when vehicles are concerned.
As you would imagine, authorities feared a terrorist threat, and a police cruiser has been put outside the small company’s headquarters for the whole five weeks of the build process.
After the visit was completed, the company was instructed to scrap the vehicles, but the two builders who ran the firm decided that they have to preserve an example of their work for Ireland’s first ever pontiff visit.
It turned out that the 1979 event was the sole of its kind for Ireland, but the current Pope is expected to visit the country in 2018. Meanwhile, the Dublin Wax Museum has one of the two Popemobiles ever made for that event, and it is available for all visitors to see, Irish Examiner
notes.
Interested persons can arrange to rent
the 15-person truck (driver included, presumably), which has been modernized with a new cabin and powertrain, for a price of EUR 300 per hour, without including taxes. The proposed use is for “stag or hen parties,” which are the UK’s equivalent of bachelor parties.
While it may seem crazy to rent
a Popemobile for this kind of event, it will help you stand out more than any other limousine. Unfortunately, the pontiff’s logos were removed, and it now features the museum’s livery, which is not that exciting in comparison to the original look.