autoevolution

BMW M5 Makes Awkward Nurburgring Pass, Ends Up On The Grass

 
4 Jun 2017, 12:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Those of you willing to play the game of answering questions nobody asked are now in for the latest round of the adventure - how would a 560 hp lawn mower look like?
The F10 BMW M5 in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page provides a respectable answer, with its driver putting the twin-turbo V8 5er to grass-devouring work.

The shenanigan took place on the Nurburgring, with the guy behind the wheel underestimating the Green Hell's power to surprise those who aren't aware of its configuration.

The guy behind the wheel of the M5 decided to pass a Skoda Octavia RS while entering Adenauer Forst. However, his poor choice of an entry line led to the Bavarian machine going down the usual rookie mistake path associated with this corner.

The M5 stunt we discussed above can be found at the 0:40 point of the clip below, which brings a compilation of BMW Nurburgring crashes and mishaps that were caught on camera throughout the current year.

We've previously covered some of these stunts, such as the infamous "disintegrating" Russian Bimmer (you'll find this at the 4:00 point), but some of the adventures seen here might have just surfaced online for the first time.

For one thing, the 3:30 point of the clip shows us the driver of an E60 BMW that makes a similar mistake to that of the said M5 guy, but decides to play it cool drift and slide his Bimmer while driving over the green stuff.

Nevertheless, you shouldn't take this driver as an example, as his showboating involved an aggressive track return, one that could've led to a crash - notice the M5 Ring Taxi behind the sideways E60.

Whether on the asphalt or not, drifting is forbidden on the Green Hell and there's a good reason for that.

BMW M5 BMW Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673