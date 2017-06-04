BMW M5 Makes Awkward Nurburgring Pass, Ends Up On The Grass

Those of you willing to play the game of answering questions nobody asked are now in for the latest round of the adventure - how would a 560 hp lawn mower look like?





The F10 BMW M5 in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page provides a respectable answer, with its driver putting the twin-turbo V8 5er to grass-devouring work.The shenanigan took place on the Nurburgring, with the guy behind the wheel underestimating the Green Hell's power to surprise those who aren't aware of its configuration.The guy behind the wheel of the M5 decided to pass a Skoda Octavia RS while entering Adenauer Forst . However, his poor choice of an entry line led to the Bavarian machine going down the usual rookie mistake path associated with this corner.The M5 stunt we discussed above can be found at the 0:40 point of the clip below, which brings a compilation of BMW Nurburgring crashes and mishaps that were caught on camera throughout the current year.We've previously covered some of these stunts, such as the infamous "disintegrating" Russian Bimmer (you'll find this at the 4:00 point), but some of the adventures seen here might have just surfaced online for the first time.For one thing, the 3:30 point of the clip shows us the driver of an E60 BMW that makes a similar mistake to that of the said M5 guy, but decides to play it cool drift and slide his Bimmer while driving over the green stuff.Nevertheless, you shouldn't take this driver as an example, as his showboating involved an aggressive track return, one that could've led to a crash - notice the M5 Ring Taxi behind the sideways E60.Whether on the asphalt or not, drifting is forbidden on the Green Hell and there's a good reason for that.