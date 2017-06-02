Chevrolet Takes Two Camaro ZL1 1LEs To The Nurburgring

autoevolution

The golden bowtie has been testing the ZL1 with the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package for quite some time now, including at the Nurburgring. But Chevrolet, as it happens, isn’t done with fine-tuning the dynamic characteristics of the ZL1 1LE.
The de facto range-topper of the sixth-generation Camaro family, the ZL1 1LE will go on sale in a few weeks’ time at a price of $69,995 before destination. Including the $1,300 gas guzzler tax, you’re looking at $71,295, and that’s a bit unnerving at first glance.

You see, the 1LE isn’t simply an aesthetic upgrade over the ZL1 it’s derived from. It’s a wholly different animal, a brute which was engineered to provide thrilling performance when the going gets twisty. See those gigantic canards, more serious side skirts and rear diffuser, as well as the broad rear wing? They’re there to provide downforce at higher speeds. The tires, which measure 325 millimeters at the rear, are ultra-sticky 19-inch Goodyear Eagle F1 3Rs designed to offer maximum grip.

Under the skin, the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE one-ups its peers with something called DSSV dampers. The technology, developed by 2017 Ford GT manufacturer Multimatic, is complemented by springs with adjustable perches, as well as adjustable front camber and rear stabilizer bar. Make no mistake about it, this bad boy is a serious track tool.

In the engine department, Chevrolet hasn’t modified the supercharged V8 of the ZL1. Codenamed LT4, the force-fed motor develops the same 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque as you get in the Corvette Z06. Considering that the 1LE package is 60 pounds lighter than the ZL1, it’s safe to assume that power is sufficiently adequate.

From the video featured at the end of this story, it appears that Chevrolet has high hopes from the most extreme Camaro ever produced. A tap of the loud pedal further reveals a seriously happy rear end, which should prove exciting to keep in check on the public road. On the track, on the other hand, the ZL1 1LE is said to be a more capable machine than the old-gen Camaro Z/28.

