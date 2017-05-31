autoevolution

2018 Camaro Price List Reveals $100 Increase In Base Price

 
31 May 2017, 13:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Effective with the start of 2018 model year production, the Camaro will start from $25,905 plus $995 for destination and freight. Compared to the 2017 model year in 1LS attire, it represents a $100 increase in MSRP. In the case of the ZL1, that would be a $400 bump.
Pricing information for the 2018 Camaro, including for options, comes courtesy of Camaro6 forum member BeckyD@RodgersChevrolet.

As per the Michigan-based dealer’s data, the most expensive derivate is the ZL1 with the 1LE Performance Package. More ppecifically, prepare to pony up $61,500 + $995 + $1,300 for the gas guzzler tax + $7,500 for the go-faster goodies. And the grand total works out to... $71,295, thank you!

The 1LE Performance is also available for the SS and 1LE variants, priced at $6,500 and $4,500, respectively. And as ever, it’s only the ZL1 that can be had with the Hydra-Matic 10L90 10-speed tranny, a slushbox that Ford calls 10R80 in the case of the MY 2018 Mustang and F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost.

As far as appearance is concerned, the golden bowtie offers three premium paint options, each priced at $395: Garnet Red Tintcoat, Bright Yellow, and Hyper Blue Metallic. For a bit of extra visual drama, racing stripes cost $470.

For those who plan on tracking the Camaro, it’s best to go for the heavy-duty cooling and brake package. Available for bot the 2.0L turbocharged four-banger and 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6, the package consists of an external oil cooler, higher capacity for the engine cooling system, and four-piston Brembo calipers. 2.0L models also get an auxiliary coolant radiator.

People in the market for a soft-topped Camaro have a few choices as well, with the 1LT Automatic Convertible starting from $32,700, the 1SS Convertible from $43,000, and the ZL1 Convertible from $67,500.

Come model year 2019, Chevrolet will apply a mid-cycle refresh to its pony car. Rumor has it a track-focused Z/28 is on the cards as well, but nothing much is known about the biggest, baddest 'Maro of them all right now.
2018 Chevrolet Camaro price Chevrolet Camaro pony car Chevrolet US
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72