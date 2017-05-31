2018 Camaro Price List Reveals $100 Increase In Base Price

Effective with the start of 2018 model year production, the Camaro
will start from $25,905 plus $995 for destination and freight. Compared to the 2017 model year in 1LS attire, it represents a $100 increase in MSRP. In the case of the ZL1, that would be a $400 bump.
Pricing information for the 2018 Camaro, including for options, comes courtesy of Camaro6
forum member BeckyD@RodgersChevrolet.
As per the Michigan-based dealer’s data, the most expensive derivate is the ZL1 with the 1LE Performance Package. More ppecifically, prepare to pony up $61,500 + $995 + $1,300 for the gas guzzler tax + $7,500 for the go-faster goodies. And the grand total works out to... $71,295, thank you!
The 1LE Performance is also available for the SS and 1LE variants, priced at $6,500 and $4,500, respectively. And as ever, it’s only the ZL1 that can be had with the Hydra-Matic 10L90
10-speed tranny, a slushbox that Ford calls 10R80 in the case of the MY 2018 Mustang and F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost.
As far as appearance is concerned, the golden bowtie offers three premium paint options, each priced at $395: Garnet Red Tintcoat, Bright Yellow, and Hyper Blue Metallic. For a bit of extra visual drama, racing stripes cost $470.
For those who plan on tracking the Camaro, it’s best to go for the heavy-duty cooling and brake package. Available for bot the 2.0L turbocharged four-banger and 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6, the package consists of an external oil cooler, higher capacity for the engine cooling system, and four-piston Brembo calipers. 2.0L models also get an auxiliary coolant radiator.
People in the market for a soft-topped Camaro have a few choices as well, with the 1LT Automatic Convertible starting from $32,700, the 1SS Convertible from $43,000, and the ZL1 Convertible from $67,500.
Come model year 2019, Chevrolet will apply a mid-cycle refresh
to its pony car. Rumor has it a track-focused Z/28 is on the cards as well, but nothing much is known about the biggest, baddest 'Maro of them all right now.