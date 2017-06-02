Subaru Revives WRX STI Type RA, NBR Special Gunning For Nurburgring Lap Record

The last time Subaru
used the Type RA nameplate was in 2013, to denominate a limited run of 300 very special WRX STIs intended for the Japanese market. The automaker’s fans, however, are more enamored with the original Type RA, which was launched in the early 1990s as a more focused take on the GC8A-gen model.
Following a teaser of the oft-rumored BRZ STI
, which is slated to go official on June 8th, the Japanese company released a teaser photo of the soon-to-be-revealed WRX STI Type RA and a video of the NBR Special version. And wouldn’t you know, the new Type RA will also debut on June 8th.
Described on social media by its maker as “a better way to get your daily dose of fiber,”
the Type RA is definitely intriguing. As for the NBR Special derivative, that one makes use of a lot of carbon fiber
. Based on the visual clues we have at this moment in time, the roof, huge rear wing, hood, and thumping great rear aerodynamic diffuser of the NBR Special are all composite. What’s more, the greenhouse of the newcomer appears to be of the polycarbonate variety.
NBR Special, as you might have guessed by now, is an abbreviation for Nurburgring. This naming scheme is no coincidence either, chiefly because “the car will attempt to set a new lap record for a four-door sedan at the famous Nürburgring race track later this summer.”
To be more specific, Subaru has the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
in its crosshairs, a 510-PS super sedan with a Ferrari-derived six-pot heart.
These being said, there’s not much known about what the production-spec 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA has in store. What’s sure, though, is that it will be a lighter affair than the regular WRX STI
. Beyond that, we can expect high-performance Bilstein dampers, upgrades to the gearing and force-fed boxer engine, as well as the mandatory gold-painted BBS wheels.
On 6/8/17, a better way to get your daily dose of fiber. #STI
A post shared by Subaru of America (@subaru_usa) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:17am PDT