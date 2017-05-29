autoevolution

Reviewer Pits The 2017 Mazda CX-5 Against The Subaru Forester In Off-Road Test

 
“Which is better off the beaten track: the all-new CX-5 or the good old Forester?” That’s what Drive’s Toby Hagon wants to find out, so the guy took the two models and put them to the test. Obvious spoiler alert: the Forester is more capable off-road.
And there are plenty of reasons why Subaru’s aging model is a better proposition if you’re in the market for such a car. Albeit it’s not a true sport utility vehicle because its platform is shared with the Impreza, Symmetrical AWD works its magic when the going gets rough and somewhat bumpy. Optimal distribution of power for maximum traction isn’t all there is to the popular crossover.

For starters, the design of the front and rear bumpers is less susceptible to damage from off-road action than the CX-5 is. Then there’s superior ground clearance, equating to superior capability. On the other hand, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is a step ahead in every other area when compared to the Forester.

Essentially a heavy facelift, the second-generation CX-5 is a better-looking crossover than the model it replaces. The 2.2 SkyActiv-D turbo diesel packs a punch, the automatic tranny shifts quick and crisp, and the handling is top-notch for a car whose center of gravity is not exactly close to the ground. The interior isn’t too crummy either, especially at this price point.

Speaking of which, care to guess which of the two is cheaper? Priced from AUD 33,690 for the Maxx 4x4, the CX-5 is almost three grand more expensive than the equivalent Forester. In Mazda’s defense, the CX-5 can be had with a proper auto as opposed to Subaru’s Lineartronic continuously variable tranny.

The bottom line is, the Forester and CX-5 are very popular in Australia for all the right reasons. And although they’re both compact-sized crossovers, the two couldn’t be more different in nature. For the full lowdown, just press play and watch the Forester and CX-5 doing their thing.


