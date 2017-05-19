Subaru Forester Updated For 2018 With More Equipment, Black Edition Package

As we wait for Subaru to replace the Tribeca with the three-row Ascent
, the Forester will have to make do as the Japanese automaker’s largest sport utility vehicle. And with the 2018 model year knocking on the door, it’s high time for the compact-sized model to receive a flurry of updates.
Slated to arrive at retailers in the summer of 2017, the new Forester
is priced from $22,795 excluding the $915 destination and delivery. The starting price applies to the 2.5i with the six-speed stick shift, and it’s equipped with Starlink 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment from the get-go.
The big news, however, is that the Touring model with the 2.0XT
mill now boasts active torque vectoring. Based on the AVT introduced on the WRX and WRX STI, the system is designed to apply light brake pressure to the inside front wheel as you’re carving a corner. This, in turn, pushes more power to the outside front wheel and cuts back on wheel spin, with the final result coming in the form of sharp handling.
Also new for 2018 is standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology for both the 2.5i and the 2.0XT models in Touring flavor. And finally, all models equipped with EyeSight gain High Beam Assist and Reverse Auto Braking at no additional cost. Other than the extra goodies, Subaru
of America is also proud to debut the Black Edition Package.
A special take on the 2.5i Premium CVT
($26,195), the Black Edition treatment commands a premium of $1,150. That money goes on 18-inch alloy wheels painted in black, the same finish for the accent trim around the fog lights, blacked-out badges, mirror caps, and grille. Hop in, and the tell-tale signs this is a limited-run model come in the form of the black cloth seats with leather-wrapped bolsters complimented by a silver metallic and black gloss finish for the central panel of the dash.
Available in a choice of four exterior colors (White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Silica), the Black Edition further sweetens the deal with standard All-Weather Package and Welcome Lighting.