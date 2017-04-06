autoevolution

Subaru Outback Gets Fresh Styling And More Refinement For 2018 Model Year

 
Introduced in 2014, the Subaru Outback isn’t just the longroof version of the Legacy. It’s an all-roader in the truest sense of the word, and a bit of a misfit considering how popular crossovers are these days. For MY 2018, the Outback got a little bit better.
Slated to make its world debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the mid-sized model will arrive at dealers nationwide this summer with revised front and rear end styling. The sport utility wagon design is enhanced by wider, lower grille openings, as well as more modern headlights with LED daytime running lights. Subaru also redesigned the black plastic cladding, making for an even sturdier appearance.

Also new for 2018 are the available Steering Responsive Headlights, which aim the light into the turn as the driver steers. The Limited and Touring trim levels with EyeSight Driver Assist, meanwhile, get High Beam Assist. Retuned dampers ensure a smoother ride that before, whereas modifications brought to the steering and braking system were operated for a mode direct and enjoyable driving experience.

The Lineartronic CVT for the 2.5i models has been updated as well, now featuring a quieter short-pitch chain. These, along with engine adjustments and reshaped exterior mirrors, help the Outback be a quieter car than the 2017 MY. Sound-insulating glass for the front side windows also helps, as does thicker rear wheel well aprons.

From a visual standpoint, the interior welcomes a more elegant dashboard, which is highlighted by an available 8.0-inch media system. Premium and higher trims feature stitching on the dash, whereas Limited and Touring add stitching to the seats and door panels. Subaru also makes a case for the air conditioning system, which promises to cool the cabin more quickly than its forerunner.

The latest Subaru Starlink infotainment system integrates Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth media streaming. The top system ups the ante with TomTom navigation with three years of updates for free. Safety-wise, the 2018 Outback boasts a flurry of features, including Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist, and Lane Keep Assist that actives at speeds above 37 mph.
