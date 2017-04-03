autoevolution
Subaru Confirms 2018 Crosstrek Will Debut At The 2017 New York Auto Show

 
Having made its world debut in Geneva under the XV name, the 2018 Crosstrek will make its U.S. debut this April at the 2017 New York Auto Show. As one would expect from an Impreza-based crossover, there’s a lot to like about the automaker's newest model.
Styling-wise, the all-new Crosstrek borrows many bits and bobs from the fifth-generation Impreza. It’s sportier and more rugged, and a bit more commodious than its predecessor. Just 0.6 inches longer and gifted with a 1.2-inch longer wheelbase than before, the 2018 model is visually enhanced by side- and wheel-arch black plastic cladding, as well as black roof bars.

The cabin’s biggest highlight is the class-leading interior volume. A welcomed addition to the in-car experience is a new 6.5-inch touch-based infotainment system, which knows how to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also on the technological front, the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek benefits from the newest version of EyeSight safety features, as well as Starlink connected services.

A single engine option will be offered in the form of an updated 2.0L four-cylinder boxer. The FB-series boxer boasts direct injection and more ponies than before (152 hp instead of 148), and it is matched from the get-go to the company’s Symmetrical AWD system. A six-speed manual is available only with the 2.0i base and 2.0i Premium trim levels, whereas the Limited comes standard with a Lineartronic CVT that features a seven-speed manual mode.

Regardless of the fact the Subaru Global Platform’s unitized body is 70 percent more rigid than before, the single most intriguing bit in the handling department is Active Torque Vectoring. First introduced on the WRX and WRX STI, the said piece of equipment is standard on every trim level of the Crosstrek. Look forward to the compact crossover arrival at U.S. retailers this summer, with pricing slated to be announced closer to the on-sale date.
