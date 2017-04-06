Mercedes-Benz Celebrates Best Month In Its History With Over 228,000 Sales

Mercedes-Benz
can say it is on a roll, because its products have encountered their best sales figures in the first quarter of a year since the firm started doing business.
In the first three months of this year, Mercedes-Benz sold 560,625 units, which is 16% more than the same period of 2016. The increase is remarkable in the premium class, and it is met by the best month in the firm’s history.
Last month, Daimler's premium marque delivered 228,296 units, which is 14.8% more than in March 2016, and better than every other month recorded by the three-pointed-star brand.
The European market has indeed completed its recovery from the financial crisis that started in late 2008, as the German brand has announced that this was the first time it sold more than 100,000 vehicles in a single month on that market.
The all-new E-Class
, in both Saloon and Wagon form
, managed to reach 35,626 units sold. The company announces a growth of 64.7% over March 2016, but it is fair to note that these percentile increases happen with almost every new model launch, especially shortly after they reach showrooms.
A concerning fact for BMW
is that Mercedes-Benz says it was the leader of the premium market in Germany, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Mexico, and Canada.
All of those countries put together will mean that BMW will have to work extra hard to defeat the new holder of the sales crown for premium cars, and some think that the Bavarians will not pull this off in 2017.
The positive results from March do not end here for Daimler’s premium brand, as the company also achieved its best-ever sales result in the NAFTA region. In the USA, the products of this automaker noted a 4.5% increase in demand, which led to sales of 79,191 units.
Last month also brought an all-time high for SUV
sales from this brand, with 70,631 clients receiving their delivery of a product of this kind from Stuttgart's star.
Customer receptions of smart models
in the first three months of 2017 reached 34,156 units, with highs and lows in various markets. The values registered by smart were not the highest in the marque’s history.