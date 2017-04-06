autoevolution

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Range Says "Ciao New York!" With 280 HP

 
6 Apr 2017, 15:36 UTC ·
by
Forget the 4C; this is the car that will put Alfa Romeo back on the map, the Stelvio. After presenting the Quadrifoglio first, the company is launching the regular 2018 Stelvio and Stelvio Ti in New York.
Even though it's the vanilla model, this SUV ticks more boxes than you'd expect. All Stelvios feature near 50/50 weight distribution and an all-aluminum 2.0-liter direct-injection turbo engine, delivering a class-leading 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque as standard. Also impressive are the 0 to 60 time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 144 miles per hour.

Also standard on all Stelvio models is the Q4 all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission with available steering column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters.

America, and the rest of the world for that matter, is crazy for SUVs right now. And the latest trend among premium buyers is for something that looks as good as a coupe and copes nicely with back roads. So the Stelvio should pull customers into showrooms just as fast as Jaguar's first SUV, the F-Pace, did.

From the looks standpoint, it's hard to imagine a more Italian SUV. It's red, has big wheels, aggressive intakes, and a tapered roofline. What's more, even the base Stelvio gets 18-inch wheels and the carbon fiber drive shaft from the green-leafed version. Leather seats and bi-xenon lights are also thrown into the mix.

The Ti trim adds upgraded wheels and interior trim, front parking sensors, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen. It can also be had with a Sport or Lusso package, either of which adds even more kit for either a luxury or sportscar look.

The Sport Package gets you 20-inch wheels, 2-way power high-performance leather seats including 4-way lumbar and power bolster, column-mounted aluminum paddles, sport steering wheel with a flat bottom, gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals, and footrest. The calipers are painted red, yellow or black, depending on your choice.

The Lusso Package, meanwhile, includes Pieno Fiore Italian leather seats with Cannelloni inserts and 4-way lumbar, leather-wrapped dash and upper door trim with accent stitching, genuine wood trim in dark gray oak or Lusso-exclusive light walnut and a different steering wheel design.

So you see, even if you don't want the 500 horsepower model with a 177mph top speed, the Stelvio could be the Italian SUV for you.
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017 New York Auto Show
 
