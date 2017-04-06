autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2018 Subaru XV Launched in Japan With 1.6-liter 115 HP Engine

 
6 Apr 2017, 11:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After being presented at the Geneva Motor Show, the Subaru XV is now in New York, but it also made a domestic debut at a stadium event called the Japan Toyosu Brilia... whatever that means. The big difference is this second-generation crossover will be available with a 1.6-liter engine alongside its 2.0-liter boxer.
The previous Impreza and XV had a bunch of different engines offered globally and that even included a diesel. So we were surprised to see the 2.0i system making its appearance in Europe. This new 1.6-liter unit is a successor to the powertrain that arrived in 2011 and is only offered with a Lineatronic gearbox, though this is likely to do with the demands of the Japanese market.

In Japan (presumably, it will be the same in Europe), the XV 1.6i produces 115 PS at 6,200rpm and 148 Nm of torque from 3,600rpm. That's 1 more hp but 2 less Nm of torque than the outgoing model.

Another odd thing is that the fuel consumption according to the JC08 cycle is almost the same for both XV powertrains: 16.2 km/L with the 1.6i or 16.4 km/h in the 2.0i. Some smaller changes have also been made. For example, you can only get 18-inch wheels with the bigger engine, which also boasts LED side turn indicators (in the mirrors) and a shark fin antenna.

The smaller engine is, however, reflected in the price, with the XV 1.6i costing 2,138,400 yen ($19,288) compared to the 2,484,000 yen ($22,405) of the 2.0i. All version can be equipped with roof rails which are marked as separate trim levels and cost 54,000 yen ($487).

All XV models will come as standard with Subaru's X-MODE system that's borrowed from the Forrester. It mirrors the workings of a diff by grabbing the brakes to aid both cornering and off-road traction.

Also, we have to give it up to Subaru for fitting all cars with the EyeSight system as standard. It's probably why the Impreza won both Japan Car of the Year and the highest score yet from the Car Accident Control Organization.



2017 Subaru XV Subaru XV Japan
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60