2018 Subaru XV Launched in Japan With 1.6-liter 115 HP Engine

After being presented at the Geneva
Motor Show, the Subaru XV is now in New York, but it also made a domestic debut at a stadium event called the Japan Toyosu Brilia... whatever that means. The big difference is this second-generation crossover will be available with a 1.6-liter engine alongside its 2.0-liter boxer.
The previous Impreza and XV had a bunch of different engines offered globally and that even included a diesel. So we were surprised to see the 2.0i system making its appearance in Europe. This new 1.6-liter unit is a successor to the powertrain that arrived in 2011
and is only offered with a Lineatronic gearbox, though this is likely to do with the demands of the Japanese market.
In Japan (presumably, it will be the same in Europe), the XV 1.6i produces 115 PS at 6,200rpm and 148 Nm of torque from 3,600rpm. That's 1 more hp but 2 less Nm of torque than the outgoing model.
Another odd thing is that the fuel consumption according to the JC08 cycle is almost the same for both XV powertrains: 16.2 km/L with the 1.6i or 16.4 km/h in the 2.0i. Some smaller changes have also been made. For example, you can only get 18-inch wheels with the bigger engine, which also boasts LED side turn indicators (in the mirrors) and a shark fin antenna.
The smaller engine is, however, reflected in the price, with the XV 1.6i costing 2,138,400 yen ($19,288) compared to the 2,484,000 yen ($22,405) of the 2.0i. All version can be equipped with roof rails which are marked as separate trim levels and cost 54,000 yen ($487).
All XV models will come as standard with Subaru's X-MODE system that's borrowed from the Forrester. It mirrors the workings of a diff by grabbing the brakes to aid both cornering and off-road traction.
Also, we have to give it up to Subaru
for fitting all cars with the EyeSight system as standard. It's probably why the Impreza won both Japan Car of the Year and the highest score yet from the Car Accident Control Organization.