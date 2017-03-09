2018 Subaru XV Debuts in Geneva as Impreza's Rugged Brother

After all those concepts and teasers, Subaru has finally completed the Impreza family with the debut of the XV at the Geneva Motor Show. We're dealing with a brand new platform wrapped in pretty much the same styling as the regular 2017 Impreza hatchback.





Things like the bumpers, wheel arches, wheel design, grille and roof bars are used by the XV to give itself a more rugged appearance than your regular Impreza. We really like it in both orange and the light pastel blue that was on display. Subaru also introduced a color called Cool Grey Khaki, which you also see on popular Nike shoes.



Remove all the frills, and you're left with the



Under the hood is a 2.0-liter boxer unit which Subaru says is made with 80% new parts. In European spec, it delivers 156 PS and 196 Nm (145 lb-ft) of torque. It's linked to Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system through an improved Lineatronic gearbox that can mimic seven gears.



The XV has the latest safety tech from Subaru, EyeSight 3.0. You can see the big binocular cameras next to the central mirror that offer Pre-Collision Braking Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, the High Beam Assist and adaptive headlights. The crossover also has Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection, which provides blind spot detection, lane change assistance, and reversing assistance. Unless we are mistaken, that makes it Subaru's current safest car in Europe.



