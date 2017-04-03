2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Track Footage Is Adrenaline-Filled

The first thing we're supposed to notice are the design changes. Subaru gave both models some new bumper air scoops, which are unfortunately fakes. We're not fans of the carbon-look plastic trim either, but the 19-inch wheels make up for it.With Ford's Focus RS terrorizing the streets, Subaru needed to show its top performance contenders putting on some tail-happy action on the track. Unfortunately, you can't teach an old STI new tricks overnight.Obviously, there's a new Impreza out, and the WRX/STI models are going to fall behind regarding build quality and technology. But things are not as bad as you think. The 2018 STI, which is the one in blue, sports standard LED headlights which turn with the steering wheel inputs. You can also get that on the WRX Limited.The neon brakes belong to the Brembo 6-piston, ventilated and cross-drilled brake system on the STI. You can also get Brembos on the WRX, but it's a 4-piston setup.With the new Civic Type R also coming to America this year, we think it's a mistake that Subaru didn't make a performance hatch this time around. There's no real benefit to the sedan body, and the US is clearly warming up to the idea of a fifth door.We're also disappointed with what's under the hood of the STI. Even though the 2.5-liter has proven its reliability over about ten years of service, they didn't tune it any further for 2018. Two more model years will have to pass before we get brand new models.Subaru compacts have generally had bad interior quality. But for 2018, they upped their game with the materials used. There's lots of soft materials and red stitching. The STI gets new Recaro seats which you can check out in the video.