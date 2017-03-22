autoevolution
Subaru Updates Japan-spec Forester, It’s Still As Dependable As Ever

 
22 Mar 2017, 10:39 UTC ·
by
In comparison to most other crossover SUVs in the compact segment, the Forester is exactly what the label reads, a true Subaru that’s alright in off-road situations, spacious, and relatively dependable in the long run. The secret to keeping such a simple formula fresh is continuous improvement, and Subaru did exactly that for the Japan-spec model for the new model year.
Slated to enter production in April, the updated Forester range starts with the 2.0i EyeSight. If the name of the trim level isn’t obvious enough, that’s Subaru’s way of saying, “Our Forester is safer than ever.” All cars except for the 2.0iL get the automaker’s suite of safety systems. As per Subaru, the EyeSight version boasts Active Lane Keep improvements.

The X-Break “Color Accent Specification” Forester also gets a few more bits and bobs. Enhanced exterior design elements include Dark Grey 17-inch aluminum wheels, orange-painted fog lamp covers, and a little bit of orange applied to the side skirts. The orange theme continues once you hop inside, with accent stitching contrasting nicely with faux carbon-style decorative trim. And that, essentially, is what’s new for the JDM Forester.

Pricing starts from 2,419,200 yen including consumption tax for the 2.0i EyeSight with the Lineartronic CVT and 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine. A six-speed manual is also available, but only on the 2.0iL. At the other end of the lineup, the 3,128,760-yen 2.0XT with EyeSight one-ups lesser models with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine.

There are nine exterior paint finishes available for the newest iteration of the Forester in its country of origin: Crystal White, Dark Gray, Dark Blue, Crystal Black, Jasmine Green, Venetian Red, Sepia Bronze, Quartz Blue, and Ice Silver. According to the JC08 standard, the 2.0-liter N/A Forester with the continuously variable transmission is capable of returning 16 km/liter. In U.S. money, that works out to 37.6 miles per gallon, which is a bit better than what the 2.5-liter boxer-engined U.S.-spec Forester is capable of.
