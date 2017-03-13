autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Subaru Exiga Crossover7 X-Break Debuts in Japan

 
13 Mar 2017, 16:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We're sampling, but not tasting some forbidden fruit today, as Subaru has launched an X-Break version of its aging Exiga Crossover7 model in Japan. At the same time, the Forester X-Break got some tweaks too.
The Exiga is a big crossover-type wagon with a rugged body kit and unmistakably outdated design. It was first shown as a concept at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show, so it's been on sale in Japan for several years. The platform is related to the Legacy and the old Impreza

Unlike European models such as the Audi A6 allroad the recently launched Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain, the Exiga comes as standard with seven seats, despite the relatively modest total length of 4,740mm.

So what's this X-Break special edition about. Well, it's Subaru's way of branding its special-purpose cars. It features a bright yellow trim, scattered around the body kit, but mainly applied to the interior. Special design for the 17-inch wheels was also chosen.

Interestingly, the seats of X-Break modes are covered in fabric and synthetic leather that's water and dust-resistant. This is backed up by a more durable set of floor mats and tray with taller sides that take up all of the trunk. I suppose you can put wet scuba gear or sandy toys in there without worrying about the mess.

Five colors are available for order, namely Venetian Red, Quartz Blue, Crystal White, Tungsten Metallic and Crystal Black Silica.

The Exiga has only ever had one engine, and that's a 2.5-liter boxer-four mated to a continuously variable transmission. It sends 171 horsepower to all four wheels. The model used to be sold in Australia too but is now only offered in Japan where it sells about 500 units per month. Even the standard model now comes with EyeSight cameras.

We'll remind you that Subaru is currently working on a new 3-row SUV to compete against the Honda Pilot in America. It's already been previewed by the Viziv-7 concept in 2016 and is headed into production for 2018.

Subaru Exiga Subaru Japan
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60