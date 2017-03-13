Subaru Exiga Crossover7 X-Break Debuts in Japan

We're sampling, but not tasting some forbidden fruit today, as Subaru has launched an X-Break version of its aging Exiga Crossover7 model in Japan. At the same time, the Forester X-Break got some tweaks too.





Unlike European models such as the Audi A6 allroad the recently launched



So what's this X-Break special edition about. Well, it's Subaru's way of branding its special-purpose cars. It features a bright yellow trim, scattered around the body kit, but mainly applied to the interior. Special design for the 17-inch wheels was also chosen.



Interestingly, the seats of X-Break modes are covered in fabric and synthetic leather that's water and dust-resistant. This is backed up by a more durable set of floor mats and tray with taller sides that take up all of the trunk. I suppose you can put wet scuba gear or sandy toys in there without worrying about the mess.



Five colors are available for order, namely Venetian Red, Quartz Blue, Crystal White, Tungsten Metallic and Crystal Black Silica.



The Exiga has only ever had one engine, and that's a 2.5-liter boxer-four mated to a continuously variable transmission. It sends 171 horsepower to all four wheels. The model used to be sold in Australia too but is now only offered in Japan where it sells about 500 units per month. Even the standard model now comes with EyeSight cameras.



We'll remind you that Subaru is currently working on a new 3-row SUV to compete against the Honda Pilot in America. It's already been previewed by the Viziv-7 concept in 2016 and is headed into production for 2018.



