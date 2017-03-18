2018 Subaru XV Official Videos Show Crash Test, Exterior and 360-Degree Interior

autoevolution
The XV might have made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, but it's Japan that's getting the bulk of the cool official footage. This Octavia Scout of the East is brand new from the ground up, and as you'd expect, it comes with all the latest tech which Subaru has developed for the regular Impreza.
We're just giving you a handful of examples of the numerous videos Subaru of Japan has released over the weekend. However, you can check out their official YouTube channel if you want more.

As you'll already know by now, the XV is based on the same Subaru Global Architecture, a modular platform that will underpin the Legacy and even a 7-seater crossover to be built in the States. But the extra body stiffness is hidden under a thick layer of technology.

As it did with the Impreza, Subaru released one of those new videos shot with a 360-degree camera, and we're not talking about Samsung Gear. The level of perceived quality has gone up significantly, with excellent leather seats and soft-touch materials everywhere. The split-screen layout won't be to everyone's liking, but the larger of the two displays places Android Auto within reach of the driver's fingertips. Unlike the previous XV, the 2018 model comes with an e-brake, freeing up extra storage space.

While the XV is only a crossover based on a hatchback, it does come with a system called X-Mode when the raised ground clearance isn't enough to deal with severe traction conditions. In short, the car uses its brakes to grab at the wheels that are slipping and stop power being wasted.

Roughly the same setup is also used while cornering. Speaking of the twisty bits, the XV comes with directional headlights that are part of the EyeSight 3.0 safety suite. The cameras see the road ahead, and motors point the LEDs where you are headed. We think you'll get adaptive cruise control and auto emergency braking on all but the basic model.

No matter the market you'll buy this in, the XV will only come with one engine: the 2.0-liter boxer rated at around 150 ponies and sharing only 20% of its parts with the previous generation.




