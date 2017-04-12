Subaru Ascent Concept Debuts With Stunning Interior in New York

One concept simply wasn't enough for the Ascent, likely to become the most profitable model Subaru have. So New York plays host to a pretty cool new preview with an interior packed with smart ideas and luxurious-looking interiors.





The Ascent production model will be based on a modified version of the Subaru Global Platform that debuted last year, just like the Atlas rides on a really big MQB platform. The model will be built at Subaru at the Lafayette plant and sold exclusively in the North American market starting in 2018. The Ascent is already well fleshed out. We've known its name and the fact that it will be built in Indiana for quite some time. There's also another preview concept, the Viziv-7. Compared to that, the New York study looks ready to roll off the production line. But the paint and wheel are a little too good to be true. And while Subaru interiors are still drab, this looks like a Bentley with all that immaculate brown leather everywhere.The designers went overboard with touch controls for the window switches, but at least the dual screens give us an idea of what they'll give us customers. The idea to put the knobs used by the climate controls in the middle of the screen is a great one, even though no parts supplier can make that right now.Subaru also gave us a few surprises with the dimensions of the Ascent Concept which is a tad shorter, narrower, and lower than the Viziv-7. But both the wheelbase and the total length are within an inch of the Volkswagen Atlas, suggesting they've found a sweet spot in the range.With the mistakes of the Tribeca gone from memory, most people might be inclined towards the Subaru brand and its squeaky-clean reputation. They're sure to offer the Ascent as a six-cylinder with standard safety systems, so most of the bases are covered.The Ascent production model will be based on a modified version of the Subaru Global Platform that debuted last year, just like the Atlas rides on a really big MQB platform. The model will be built at Subaru at the Lafayette plant and sold exclusively in the North American market starting in 2018.