2018 Kia Rio Lands In New York In Sedan And Hatchback Body Styles

Following its European debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the YB-generation Kia Rio just made its first public outing in the United States of America under the bright lights of New York City.
Whereas Europe gets only the five-door hatchback, the all-new Rio in U.S.-spec attire is also available as a sedan. And as with every other cheap subcompact, it’s the hatchback that wins the beauty contest... if there only were beauty pageant for vehicles in this segment and at this price point.

Programmed to arrive at retailers nationwide in later summer, the 2018 Kia Rio stays true to the South Korean automaker’s core values. Not only does it raise the bar in the small vehicle class, but the Rio is also a better value proposition compared to the model it replaces. And speaking of which, the new-gen Rio is that bit longer, bit lower, and bit wider than the old one.

172.6 inches for the Sedan and 160 inches for the five-door, the 2018 Rio’s length is complemented by a minutely longer wheelbase, thus offering more leg room for those seated in the second row. As far as cargo capacity is concerned, the sedan makes do with 13.7 cu.ft., whereas the 5D has 17.4 cu.ft. to offer. With the rear seats folded, that’d be 32.8 cubic feet.

Don’t, however, think that Kia skimped on convenience and technology when designing the Rio as a means of transport for the masses. Bluetooth? Check. Satellite navigation? It’s got that too. Seven-inch touchscreen for the top-tier EX? Of course! Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? Check and check again.

There are three trim levels to choose from (LX, S, and EX), and only one engine. The carryover Gamma series 1.6-liter GDI features better everything, though, including cast iron linings and aluminum for the block and valve cover. 130 hp and 119 pound-feet it all it has to offer in the 2018 Rio, and transmissions include a good old stick shift or a six-speed automatic.

“Value has always been a core tenet for the Kia brand and the all-new Rio sedan and five-door continue to underscore our commitment to those buyers looking for an entry-level vehicle but desire more than what the subcompact segment currently offers,” said VP of product planning Orth Hedrick.
