autoevolution

Maserati Introduces Ghibli Nerissimo At 2017 NYIAS

 
12 Apr 2017, 13:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nerissimo or dark black. That’s the name of this limited-run Ghibli shown by Maserati at the 2017 New York Auto Show, and as you might’ve guessed by now, it’s very black. Heck, even the 20-inch Urano wheels are painted in Gloss Black.
The murdered-out treatment is continued by a similar finish for the door handles, window trim, and grille. Dubbed as an “edgier vehicle” than the bog standard Ghibli, the Nerissimo means business thanks to goodies that include black-painted leather upholstery wrapping just about every interior panel, red stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, as well as front sport seats and similarly sporty steering wheel.

Maserati’s newest special edition definitely has that certain something about it as far as visuals are concerned, but just under the skin, it’s nothing more than a Ghibli. The feature that sets the Nerissimo apart from its peers it a badge on the center console, which highlights that only 450 copies will be built for the U.S. market, regardless of the engine.

There are three means of propulsion to choose from, all based on a Ferrari-developed 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In its lesser specification, the Ghibli Nerissimo starts at $77k. Move on up to the S and S Q4 variants, and retail price goes up to $84,000 and $86,500, respectively. The S derivatives are the ones to go for, chiefly because the engine develops 404 horsepower and 406 pound-feet in this particular application.

The most the  Ghibli S Q4 Nerissimo can do in a straight line is 4.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour, onto 176 mph on full song. It even has a start/stop function, albeit I don’t think anyone in the market for such a potent mid-size sedan cares all that much about saving gas each time the traffic lights go red. It’s a damn Maserati, for crying out loud!

Also at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the House of the Trident has brought the Levante SUV, Quattroporte full-sized sedan, and a very special edition of the company’s oldest model still in production. The GranTurismo Sport is definitely sexy, though.
maserati ghibli Special Edition maserati luxury sedan V6 2017 New York Auto Show
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MASERATI Testdrives:

MASERATI Quattroporte GTS87