Maserati Introduces Ghibli Nerissimo At 2017 NYIAS

Nerissimo or dark black. That’s the name of this limited-run Ghibli
shown by Maserati at the 2017 New York Auto Show, and as you might’ve guessed by now, it’s very black. Heck, even the 20-inch Urano wheels are painted in Gloss Black.
The murdered-out treatment is continued by a similar finish for the door handles, window trim, and grille. Dubbed as an “edgier vehicle”
than the bog standard Ghibli, the Nerissimo means business thanks to goodies that include black-painted leather upholstery wrapping just about every interior panel, red stitching and gear-shift paddles, INOX sport pedals, as well as front sport seats and similarly sporty steering wheel.
Maserati
’s newest special edition definitely has that certain something about it as far as visuals are concerned, but just under the skin, it’s nothing more than a Ghibli. The feature that sets the Nerissimo apart from its peers it a badge on the center console, which highlights that only 450 copies will be built for the U.S. market, regardless of the engine.
There are three means of propulsion to choose from, all based on a Ferrari
-developed 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In its lesser specification, the Ghibli Nerissimo starts at $77k. Move on up to the S and S Q4 variants, and retail price goes up to $84,000 and $86,500, respectively. The S derivatives are the ones to go for, chiefly because the engine develops 404 horsepower and 406 pound-feet in this particular application.
The most the Ghibli S Q4
Nerissimo can do in a straight line is 4.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour, onto 176 mph on full song. It even has a start/stop function, albeit I don’t think anyone in the market for such a potent mid-size sedan cares all that much about saving gas each time the traffic lights go red. It’s a damn Maserati, for crying out loud!
Also at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the House of the Trident has brought the Levante SUV
, Quattroporte full-sized sedan, and a very special edition of the company’s oldest model still in production. The GranTurismo Sport
is definitely sexy, though.