2018 Maserati Ghibli Spied in Sweden, Angry-Look Prototype Hides Meaner Grille

The revised The sedan, which came to the world back in 2013, as a 2014 model, is now in the advanced development stages of its mid-cycle refresh.The prototype seen battling the country's weather, which is obviously "accompanied" by a Volvo, is still wearing heavy camo on its face. This is where the brilliance of Maserati styling can be observed, as the machine manages to pack a mean appearance even when covered in this manner.Following the design footsteps of the Quattroporte mid-cycle facelift , the Ghibli will receive a more imposing grille, while the front apron will also show new styling cues.We can say the same about the rear bumper and while the taillights on this test car come from the current model, Maserati will introduce new inner graphics for the 2018 model.The cabin of the facelifted Ghibli will offer a boost in the color and material area. As for the infotainment area, we don't expect any changes here, since this part of the interior has already been polished for the 2017 model year. To be more precise, the carmaker introduced the massive 8.4-inch central touchscreen featured on other Fiat Chrysler models, while the center console now holds a rotary controller.The Ghibli will also use its big brother as an inspiration source for the equipment levels, with the new GranLusso and GranSport trims of the Quattroporte expected to migrate to the model seen here. These should replace the current Luxury and Sport packages.The engine compartment won't be targeted by the facelift, which means that, on the gas front, we'll still get the 350 hp Ghibli and the 410 hp Ghibli S, both animated by twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 units.On the diesel front, the European customers can currently choose between two power levels of a 3.0-liter V6, which offers 250 or 275 hp.The revised Maserati Ghibli should land by the end of the year, with the Frankfurt Motor Show in September expected to mark the debut of the lavish sedan.