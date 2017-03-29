Novitec Tridente Spruces Up The Maserati Levante

Sure it may have a few switches borrowed from the Ram 1500 pickup, but the Levante, as you might know already, is the Maserati
of SUVs. Being a product of the House of the Trident, it goes without saying that Germany’s Novitec Tridente and the high-riding Italian utility vehicle make for a match made in heaven.
For those owners who want more specialness from the Levante, the folks over at Novitec are much obliged to up the ante with a number of tasteful mods. On the performance front, the company offers the N-Tronic engine upgrade for both the V6 diesel
and V6 gasoline mills. The most Novitec is able to squeeze out of the diesel is 322 PS (237 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) of oomph at 2,200 rpm, thus hitting 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds.
In the case of the more exciting powerplant, the 3.0-liter F160 twin-turbo’d V6
can be taken all the way up to 494 PS (363 kW) and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft), with max torque available from 1,700 to 4,900 rpm. Therefore, 100 km/h is doable in as little as 4.8 seconds. Going together with the added get-up-and-go, the Novitec Active Sound exhaust system gets things rowdier at the push of the button. Mind you, it’s only available for the diesel-powered Levante.
Looks-wise, the most basic enhancement Novitec Tridente
can perform is a set of 22-inch wheels available in four distinct finishes: silver, titanium-colored, titanium with a polished surface, and matte black. Visual goods further include visible carbon fiber front and rear spoiler lips, side panels, as well as a rear aerodynamic diffuser made from the said composite material.
Last, but certainly not least, Novitec’s catalog for the Levante
also boasts two suspensions mods. 10- and 15-mm spacers front and rear sees the track enlarged by 20 and 30 millimeters, respectively. The so-called Can-Tronic Suspension Control Module, meanwhile, lowers the ride height by 25 mm.