Maserati GranTurismo Sport Special Edition Pays Tribute To 1957

Beyond anything else, The House Of The Trident has pedigree. Founded in 1914 and acquired by Fiat
in the 1990s, Maserati soldiers on as one of the most revered manufacturers in the world. 1957, however, is probably the most outstanding year in the Italian automaker’s 103-year existence.
First and foremost, 1957 saw Maserati launch the 3500 GT.
Designed by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Milano, the 3500 GT is Maserati’s first-ever series production grand tourer. 1957 also marks the company’s most successful moment in motorsport, with Argentine racing star Juan Manuel Fangio winning both F1 championships with the help of the epochal 250F.
2017 marks 60 years since then, which spurred Maserati to create a very special take on the GranTurismo
. Dubbed Sport Special Edition, only 400 examples will ever see the light of day, with each boasting a plaque on the central tunnel attesting the rare character of this indubitably charming car.
The Mazzi before your eyes is finished in New Rosso Italiano and it wears 20-inch MC-design
alloy wheels with a glossy black finish. Performance-minded styling cues continue with the carbon fiber mirror caps and door handles, rear lip spoiler, and a rear bumper imbued with sporty detailing.
Despite the rather old age of the GranTurismo (i.e. 10 years since debut), the GranTurismo Sport
Special Edition not only looks the part, but sounds amazing. The culprit is a naturally aspirated V8 that displaces 4.7 liters, a mill rated at 460 PS and 520 Nm of torque. When coupled to the optional MC Shift transmission, the powerplant thrusts the four-seat grand tourer from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds. Top speed for this engine-tranny combo is a rather respectable 300 km/h (186 mph).
Maserati knows the GranTurismo is getting on a bit, which is why the automaker decided to push back the debut of the heavily-anticipated Alfieri
in order to prioritize the replacement of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio. The rumors suggest the new models will show up sometime in 2018, probably packing a different take on the Quattroporte GTS' 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8.