Fire Risk Prompts Maserati To Recall 50,260 U.S.-spec Vehicles

The two recalls are expected to start on March 21, 2017, and February 28, 2017, respectively. The automaker’s numbers for these campaigns are 342 and 339. Owners who wish to be sure that their cars need fixing may contact the automaker’s customer service at 1-201-510-2369. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s In January 2017 , 1,515 units of the Levante were recalled over a software problem. In December 2016 , the Italian company issued a stop-sale order for the Ghibli and Quattroporte. What next, you might wonder. Well, how about an increased risk of vehicle fire?The first of two recalls we’ll talk about today is NHTSA campaign 17V046000, which reveals that the potential number of vehicles affected is 39,381. Maserati highlights that simply “adjusting the front seats may cause the seat wiring harness to rub, possibly resulting in an electrical short.” And an electric short, of course, translates into smoldering wires.There are three affected models which need to have the seat wiring harness replaced. More to the point, the 2014 to 2017 model years of the Ghibli sedan, Quattroporte sedan, and the Levante sport utility vehicle. Let’s not beat about the bush and say it as it actually is: Maserati North America is recalling nearly all cars sold in the U.S. from the 2014 model year onward.NHTSA campaign number 17V045000 reveals that the second recall features 10,879 potentially affected units of the Ghibli and Quattroporte. 2014 and 2015 model year vehicles are equipped with “fuel lines that may weep or leak fuel.” Maserati describes this mess-up as the fault of a supplier, which cocked things up during production. Naturally, the fix for this issue is to install an all-new fuel into onto affected vehicles, at no cost to the owners.The two recalls are expected to start on March 21, 2017, and February 28, 2017, respectively. The automaker’s numbers for these campaigns are 342 and 339. Owners who wish to be sure that their cars need fixing may contact the automaker’s customer service at 1-201-510-2369. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website is another way of learning if a specific vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall.