Volvo Car USA Upgrades S90 For 2018 Model Year, More Legroom Included

For its second model year of existence on the U.S. market, the S90 receives a suite of improvements in more than one area.
But then again, the 2018 Volvo S90 also costs more than the 2017 model year S90. To the point, $1,150 more. So why did the T5 Momentum, which used to be $46,950 sans the $995 destination fee, is now priced from $48,100?

One of the reasons for this bump is what Volvo calls Sensus Connect. In layman’s terms, the 9.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been updated. The reason for this refresh is the 2018 XC60 crossover, which made its U.S. debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show.

Boasting an updated interface that’s focused on the navigation experience, the multimedia system is bundled with a redesigned On Call app and Volvo’s In-Car Delivery service. And if, for whatever reason, the driver needs to use Skype on the go, the updated system features Skype for Business as well.

Another area where Volvo spent a few bucks is safety. Specifically, the 2018 S90 comes with Oncoming Lane Mitigation, BLIS with steering assist feature, and a new version of City Safety. Then there’s the top-of-the-line T8 Twin Engine variant, which prides itself on a redesigned back seat and a supersized standard panoramic sunroof.

For the T6 AWD Momentum, which employs a turbo’d and supercharged 2.0-liter mill, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price has gone up from $52,950 to $54,100 ($1,150 difference), whereas the T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Electric Hybrid is now $63,650. If it’s performance you’re after, it makes the most sense to go for the most frugal model of the lot because the PHEV packs 400 horsepower in total.

It’s also necessary to mention that model year 2018 sees the U.S.-spec S90’s wheelbase stretched a wee bit, thus adding a class-leading 4.5 inches of legroom. Volvo also offers rear seat massage and a deluxe center armrest for its mid-sized sedan, as well as electric rear and side shades complimented by new details throughout the cabin.

Keep in mind that the photos show a 2017 model year.
