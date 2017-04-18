2017 Subaru Impreza Recalled In North America Over Fuel Issues, It May Stall

Subaru
has filed the required papers to start a recall in North America, which will target the 2017 Impreza.
The recall
has been notified with the NHTSA, and it is also present on Canada’s transport authority
webpage. In the case of the latter, 4,216 units are affected, but things are different in the U.S.
According to the company’s estimates with the NHTSA
, the Japanese brand will have to fix about 33,131 units of the 2017 Impreza
sold in the USA
.
The filing announces that the problem that will be tackled by the service campaign leads to stalling the engine. It can also be manifested by the inability to start, or rough idling. There’s also the risk of stalling the engine and not being able to restart the unit for “a certain period.”
While a rough idle is something that may be upsetting, but not a safety issue, the possibility of the engine stalling because of it can become a problem. This could lead to increasing the risk of an accident if a vehicle gets stuck in a place because it could not restart.
Subaru of America has no knowledge of any accidents, injuries, or fatalities related to this issue. However, the automaker has decided to perform this service action to fix the existing units that manifested the symptoms described above, as well as preventing potential accidents that could happen because of stalling.
The car manufacturer has explained that the problem is linked to the winter blend of gasoline used in North America, which will vaporize at a lower temperature. That event could occur under higher ambient temperatures, which could decrease the fuel pressure in the line, thus destabilizing the operation of the engine.
The issue will be remedied with a re-flash of the ECU
for the 2017 Impreza, which will be modified to support running on winter blend fuels. The changes will affect the radiator fan, which was also linked to the issue because it “kicked in” at a temperature that was not low enough with this kind of fuel.