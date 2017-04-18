autoevolution

2017 Subaru Impreza Recalled In North America Over Fuel Issues, It May Stall

 
18 Apr 2017, 15:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
Subaru has filed the required papers to start a recall in North America, which will target the 2017 Impreza.
The recall has been notified with the NHTSA, and it is also present on Canada’s transport authority webpage. In the case of the latter, 4,216 units are affected, but things are different in the U.S.

According to the company’s estimates with the NHTSA, the Japanese brand will have to fix about 33,131 units of the 2017 Impreza sold in the USA.

The filing announces that the problem that will be tackled by the service campaign leads to stalling the engine. It can also be manifested by the inability to start, or rough idling. There’s also the risk of stalling the engine and not being able to restart the unit for “a certain period.”

While a rough idle is something that may be upsetting, but not a safety issue, the possibility of the engine stalling because of it can become a problem. This could lead to increasing the risk of an accident if a vehicle gets stuck in a place because it could not restart.

Subaru of America has no knowledge of any accidents, injuries, or fatalities related to this issue. However, the automaker has decided to perform this service action to fix the existing units that manifested the symptoms described above, as well as preventing potential accidents that could happen because of stalling.

The car manufacturer has explained that the problem is linked to the winter blend of gasoline used in North America, which will vaporize at a lower temperature. That event could occur under higher ambient temperatures, which could decrease the fuel pressure in the line, thus destabilizing the operation of the engine.

The issue will be remedied with a re-flash of the ECU for the 2017 Impreza, which will be modified to support running on winter blend fuels. The changes will affect the radiator fan, which was also linked to the issue because it “kicked in” at a temperature that was not low enough with this kind of fuel.

 Download attachment: 2017 Subaru Impreza Recall notice (PDF)

2017 Subaru Impreza Subaru Impreza Subaru recall USA Canada Impreza
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60