2018 Chevrolet Equinox Debuts in China With Two Turbo Engines and 9-Speed Auto

 
8 Apr 2017, 13:12 UTC ·
by
Looking positively identical to the model sold in the U.S., Chevrolet's brand new Equinox has been launched in China this week. GM boast that it's got competitive features and a 9-speed auto, a first for the market.
Two engines are offered which are also the same as in the States. There's a base 1.5-liter turbo unit, similar to the Cruze and capable of delivering 177 hp plus 275 Nm (203 lb-ft) of torque. In China, this is matched exclusively to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The 1.5T will get the job done, but for buyers who want a little bit more power, GM has also prepared a 2.0-liter with a twin-scroll turbo and direct injection. It's good for 256 hp and 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) of torque, channeled exclusively by a nine-speed Hydra-Matic transmission. It's said to be as compact as a six-speed automatic transmission while offering improved acceleration and fuel economy.

It has a new hydraulic torque converter and a transmission control logically fitted with a 32-bit Transmission Control Module (TCM). The Equinox also benefits from start/stop, active grille shutters, keyless entry, push-button start, Bluetooth, two USB ports in the rear and Active Noise Cancellation.

“The launch of the Equinox follows Chevrolet’s announcement late last year that we will introduce more than 20 new or refreshed products in China by the end of 2020,” said Andy Dunstan, general director of Chevrolet in China. “Nearly 30 percent of the models will be SUVs and nearly half new nameplates for the China portfolio.”

Six trim level are available and cost between RMB 174,900 and RMB 249,900, equivalent to between $25,350 and $36,200. An American Equinox L currently stickers for $24,475.

The old Equinox and its GMC Terrain brother were straddlers, not quite lining up with their rivals. So Chevy lacked a direct competitor to the most popular CUVs in America, the RAV4, CR-V, and Forester. They fixed that with the completely redesigned 2018 model which is 5 inches shorter and a claimed 400 lbs lighter. Gone is the V6 engine as well.
2018 Chevrolet Equinox China 9-speed auto Chevrolet
 
