Truck-Based SUVs Are The Longest Lasting Cars Over 200,000 Miles

Our friends over at iSeeCars
have returned with a new and rather interesting study. Analyzing over 13 million pre-owned vehicles sold in 2016 from model year 1981 through 2017, the automotive data and research company concluded that truck-based SUVs are the longest-lasting cars money can buy right now.
“While any vehicle on today’s market has the potential to travel 200,000 miles with proper maintenance and care, our list of longest-lasting vehicles shows that certain vehicles don’t just have the potential - they do last well past 200,000 miles far more frequently than other models,”
said Phong Ly, the chief executive officer of iSeeCars.com. And would you care to guess which is the most proficient of those 13 million cars of all shapes and sizes?
It’s the good old Ford Expedition
, an elephantine sport utility vehicle that shares its underpinnings and body-on-frame construction with the F-Series line of pickup trucks. Out of all the Expeditions analyzed, 5.7 percent have at least 200k miles on the odometer. To put that number into a slightly different perspective, the Moon is 238,855 miles away from the planet we call Earth.
Following the Expedition, the rest of the company’s longest-lasting vehicles ranking looks something like this: Toyota Sequoia (5.6%), Chevrolet Suburban (4.8%), Toyota 4Runner (4.7%), GMC Yukon XL (4.2%), Chevrolet Tahoe (3.5%), GMC Yukon (3.0%), Toyota Avalon (2.6%), Toyota Tacoma (2.5%), Honda Accord (2.3%), Honda Odyssey (2.3), Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (2.2%), Ford F-150
(2.1%), and GMC Sierra 1500 (2.0%). Notice anything a bit off?
Yup, it appears that Expedition and F-Series owners are very different breeds in terms of how much they drive per year and how long they keep their cars in working condition. Owners of the seven SUVs from the 14-vehicle list are racking, on average, 14,407 miles on a yearly basis. Don’t, however, be tempted into thinking that this study reflects reliability. Keeping a car on the road is interconnected with the simple concept of responsible ownership. Specifically, it’s something that has to do with things like changing the oil
and filters always on time, keeping the car clean, sensible stuff like that.
Excluding trucks and SUVs, the longest-lasting cars are the Toyota Avalon
(2.6%), Honda Accord (2.3%), Honda Odyssey (2.3%), Ford Taurus (1.9%), Chevrolet Impala (1.5%), Toyota Camry (1.5%), Nissan Maxima (1.5%), Toyota Sienna (1.4%), Honda Civic (1.3%), Dodge Grand Caravan (1.3%), Subaru Legacy (1.3%), Nissan Quest (1.1%), Subaru Outback (1.1%), Toyota Prius (1.1%), Mercedes S-Class (0.9%), and the Subaru Forester (0.9%).