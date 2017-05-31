Teaser Photo Suggests 2018 Subaru BRZ STI Is Definitely Happening

Ever since Subaru
joined hands with Toyota to develop the BRZ, fans of the six-star automaker have been wondering if STI will work its magic on the back-to-basics RWD sports car at some point. A mid-cycle refresh and five years later, the Subaru Tecnica International performance division is almost ready to show off the long-rumored BRZ STI to the general public.
See the featured teaser pic? It’s been published by Subaru of America on social media, with a caption that urges us to stay tuned for 6/8/17 to come. The hashtag is a giveaway as to what’s cooking, as is the STI-spec carbon fiber rear wing. There’s no shadow of a doubt the ultimate derivative of the BRZ
will be a hoot to drive, but then again, there’s a bit of a question mark hovering above the subject of powertrain. A hulking question mark, that is.
There’s no shadow of a doubt the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer will soldier on, though it’s too soon to tell what sort of modifications the STI treatment will bring forth. Some believe that the FA20 motor will get a turbocharger, but common sense dictates it ain’t gonna happen
. A supercharging system is out of the question as well for obvious reasons.
The most likely outcome is a free-breathing setup, with minor modifications from the regular engine for a more rev-happy behavior and probably more torque lower in the rev range. When all is said and done, there’s a lot of room for improvements from the standard tune of 200 PS (147 kW / 197 hp) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) available between 6,400 and 6,600 rpm.
In addition to a more effervescent tune for the horizontally-opposed engine, it’s a given some dieting is on the menu as well. Carbon fiber bits and bobs and a more spartan interior should bring the curb weight down from 1,243 kilograms (2,740 pounds). However, don’t expect a Mazda MX-5 Miata
-rivaling result.
On that note, Subaru presented the BRZ STI Sport Concept
at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2017 back in January. And in comparison to the real deal, the one-off concept doesn’t have a rear wing. In related news, the Toyobaru project will live on for the foreseeable future, with new generations of the BRZ and GT 86
on the table before decade's end.
Stay tuned...6/8/17. #STI
A post shared by Subaru of America (@subaru_usa) on May 30, 2017 at 11:42am PDT