Teaser Photo Suggests 2018 Subaru BRZ STI Is Definitely Happening

Ever since Subaru joined hands with Toyota to develop the BRZ, fans of the six-star automaker have been wondering if STI will work its magic on the back-to-basics RWD sports car at some point. A mid-cycle refresh and five years later, the Subaru Tecnica International performance division is almost ready to show off the long-rumored BRZ STI to the general public.

Stay tuned...6/8/17. #STI

See the featured teaser pic? It’s been published by Subaru of America on social media, with a caption that urges us to stay tuned for 6/8/17 to come. The hashtag is a giveaway as to what’s cooking, as is the STI-spec carbon fiber rear wing. There’s no shadow of a doubt the ultimate derivative of the BRZ will be a hoot to drive, but then again, there’s a bit of a question mark hovering above the subject of powertrain. A hulking question mark, that is.There’s no shadow of a doubt the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer will soldier on, though it’s too soon to tell what sort of modifications the STI treatment will bring forth. Some believe that the FA20 motor will get a turbocharger, but common sense dictates it ain’t gonna happen . A supercharging system is out of the question as well for obvious reasons.The most likely outcome is a free-breathing setup, with minor modifications from the regular engine for a more rev-happy behavior and probably more torque lower in the rev range. When all is said and done, there’s a lot of room for improvements from the standard tune of 200 PS (147 kW / 197 hp) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) available between 6,400 and 6,600 rpm.In addition to a more effervescent tune for the horizontally-opposed engine, it’s a given some dieting is on the menu as well. Carbon fiber bits and bobs and a more spartan interior should bring the curb weight down from 1,243 kilograms (2,740 pounds). However, don’t expect a Mazda MX-5 Miata -rivaling result.On that note, Subaru presented the BRZ STI Sport Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2017 back in January. And in comparison to the real deal, the one-off concept doesn’t have a rear wing. In related news, the Toyobaru project will live on for the foreseeable future, with new generations of the BRZ and GT 86 on the table before decade's end.