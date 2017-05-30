autoevolution

Military-Themed Subaru WRX STI Gets WWII Shark Teeth Fighter Wrap

 
30 May 2017, 12:18 UTC ·
by
What do you do when you own an already-cool Subaru WRX STI, but you're willing to make your ride look like another kind of winged machine? Well, you could go for a wrap and the example set by the Scoobie we have here is one of the most striking we've shown you.
The World War II Shark Teeth Fighter theme simply can't be ignored, whether you're a fan of the genre or not. And we can say the same about the soldiers adorning the rear doors of the boxer-animated machine.

Before digging deeper into this story, we need to point out that, as far as we know, the Shark Teeth theme worked against, not for, Japanese fighters back in World War II, but it seems like this Subaru has come to bring the two elements together.

Those of you who are tuned into our wrap tales might experience deja-vu after checking out this WRX STI. And that's because we showed you a Dodge Challenger SRT392 wearing a somewhat similar wrap back in November last year.

The design link between the second skin jobs present on these go-fast machines is no coincidence, as the design comes from the same artist.

We're talking about Scott Kepple, whose pixels we've shown you on tons of occasions. It's safe to call the artist a trend-setter, as he likes to deliver wraps that sit at the front of the pack.

And his visual transformations extend way past the muscle car realm. In fact, the artist has a thing for Porsches, with his work having covered plenty of Neunelfers.

For instance, if you adore Martini wraps, but you're tired of the official take on the matter, Kepple's track-savvy offerings, which come in many versions, might just suit your taste.

Oh, and if you're curious to see what happens when the Shark Teeth thing reaches a 911 GT3 RS, this Zuffenhausen machine should deliver an awesome answer.
