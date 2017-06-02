autoevolution

All-New Renault Koleos Launched With 1.6 and 2.0-Liter Diesels in Europe

 
It's been quite some time since the new Koleos went on sale in places like Korea and Australia. Now Europe finally gets the SUV that was unveiled at the 2016 Beijing Motor Show, but the specs are worth looking into.
For example, the engine range closely mirrors that of the Nissan X-Trail, as it starts with a 1.6-liter diesel making 130 horsepower and matched to a 6-speed manual.

The other engine is not the bi-turbo 1.6-liter that Renault worked so hard to develop, but a 2.0-liter dCi unit making 175 HP. A 380 Nm, it's only got 60 more torque than the base model. Also, the only automatic gearbox option is the CVT, something Renault doesn't put on its other European cars. But the Koleos is built in Korea.

The upside is that weight has gone down, with the base FWD manual model tipping the scales at just 1,540 kilograms. Even the 2.0 175 CVT 4WD model is lighter than all its predecessors at just 1.7 tons.

But despite being light, the Koleos doesn't make great use of its power, requiring at least 9.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h. If it's speed and space you're after, you'd be better off with the Espace, which just got a 225 HP 1.8-liter turbo that will do the sprint in about 8s. The Koleos partly compensates with 210mm of ground clearance, but it's trumped in the luggage department.

The French market configurator is up and states that the cheapest Koleos starts at just €29,900 with standard LED daytime lights and 17-inch alloys. However, the photo gallery we've managed to get our hands on puts the spotlight on the Koleos Initiale Paris (shown in pearl white), costing from €43,400.

Buying the flagship means that you are not missing out on the biggest R-Link portrait screen, Nappa leather and a Bose 12-speaker sound system.

