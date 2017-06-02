All-New Renault Koleos Launched With 1.6 and 2.0-Liter Diesels in Europe

It's been quite some time since the new Koleos went on sale in places like Korea and Australia. Now Europe finally gets the SUV that was unveiled at the 2016 Beijing Motor Show, but the specs are worth looking into.





The other engine is not the bi-turbo 1.6-liter that Renault worked so hard to develop, but a 2.0-liter dCi unit making 175 HP . A 380 Nm, it's only got 60 more torque than the base model. Also, the only automatic gearbox option is the CVT , something Renault doesn't put on its other European cars. But the Koleos is built in Korea.



The upside is that weight has gone down, with the base FWD manual model tipping the scales at just 1,540 kilograms. Even the 2.0 175 CVT 4WD model is lighter than all its predecessors at just 1.7 tons.



But despite being light, the Koleos doesn't make great use of its power, requiring at least 9.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h. If it's speed and space you're after, you'd be better off with the



The French market



The French market configurator is up and states that the cheapest Koleos starts at just €29,900 with standard LED daytime lights and 17-inch alloys. However, the photo gallery we've managed to get our hands on puts the spotlight on the Koleos Initiale Paris (shown in pearl white), costing from €43,400.

Buying the flagship means that you are not missing out on the biggest R-Link portrait screen, Nappa leather and a Bose 12-speaker sound system.

Download attachment: 2017 Renault Koleos specs (PDF)