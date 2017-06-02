BMW Z4 M Coupe Driver Chases Corvette Z06 on Nurburgring, a Heel-And-Toe Lesson

Few track day activities tickle our fancy bone quite like a good Nurburgring chase and we're here to show you the latest feat of the sort. This adventure involves a BMW Z4 M Coupe, whose driver decided that the nose of his car would make a nice ornament for the rear view mirrors of a Corvette Z06.





The Z4 M even features a pedal cam, which means you'll get to see plenty of heel Green-Hell-and-toe action.



All the confidence displayed by the Bimmer driver might trick you into believing that driving this machine hard is easy. However, as its owner explains in the comments section of the YouTube video documenting the chase, the Z4 M Coupe feels anything but stable while flying from one Nordschleife vibrator to another. For one thing, you should keep in mind that the man has tons of flying Ring laps on his resume and yes, some of them did involve



Truth be told, the driver of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 delivered plenty of clean lines, so US metal fans also have plenty of reasons to zoom in on the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Speaking of Nurburgring chases, if these sort of adventures happen to float your boat, perhaps you should check out one of the most spectacular examples of the sort.



The adventure we're talking about took place the past weekend. As part of the velocity festivities preceding the Nurburgring 24H race, the Volkswagen Group launched a Green Hell offensive. And, among other, the stunt saw Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Durheimer getting behind the wheel of a Chiron and



