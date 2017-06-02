autoevolution

BMW Z4 M Coupe Driver Chases Corvette Z06 on Nurburgring, a Heel-And-Toe Lesson

 
2 Jun 2017, 13:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Few track day activities tickle our fancy bone quite like a good Nurburgring chase and we're here to show you the latest feat of the sort. This adventure involves a BMW Z4 M Coupe, whose driver decided that the nose of his car would make a nice ornament for the rear view mirrors of a Corvette Z06.
As such, the BMW M guy chased the ex-generation Chevy throughout a complete lap, delivering quite the spectacle in the process.

The Z4 M even features a pedal cam, which means you'll get to see plenty of heel Green-Hell-and-toe action.

All the confidence displayed by the Bimmer driver might trick you into believing that driving this machine hard is easy. However, as its owner explains in the comments section of the YouTube video documenting the chase, the Z4 M Coupe feels anything but stable while flying from one Nordschleife vibrator to another. For one thing, you should keep in mind that the man has tons of flying Ring laps on his resume and yes, some of them did involve near crashes.

Truth be told, the driver of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 delivered plenty of clean lines, so US metal fans also have plenty of reasons to zoom in on the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Speaking of Nurburgring chases, if these sort of adventures happen to float your boat, perhaps you should check out one of the most spectacular examples of the sort.

The adventure we're talking about took place the past weekend. As part of the velocity festivities preceding the Nurburgring 24H race, the Volkswagen Group launched a Green Hell offensive. And, among other, the stunt saw Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Durheimer getting behind the wheel of a Chiron and chasing a Bentley on the infamous German track. And no, Bugatti and Bentley's CEO didn't baby the 1,500 hp machine.

Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 BMW
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78