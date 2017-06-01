autoevolution

The Time When Bugatti's CEO Chased a Bentley on the Nurburgring in a Chiron

 
1 Jun 2017, 11:49 UTC ·
by
Home / News / U-turn
We're all used to seeing executives introducing halo cars on auto show floors, but last weekend, Bugatti's CEO showed that presenting such machines can also be done in a much more dramatic fashion - how about Wolfgang Durheimer hooning the Chiron on the Nurburgring?
The man helming Molsheim's high-velocity offensive was present at the Green Hell for the parade that precedes the Nurburgring 24H race and, among others, he decided to chauffeur vlogger Shmee150 around the track.

Nevertheless, words such as "parade" and "chauffeur" don't quite describe the resulting lap. For one thing, many such shenanigans see cars being driven in convoy and drivers don't have all the much room to play, as they have to stick to the pace of the group.

Well, throughout the video, you'll see Durheimer putting quite some distance in between the Chiron and the (debuting) Bentley Continental 24 in front, all to be able to showcase the sprinting abilities of the 1,500 hp monster. And yes, the man also serves as Bentley's CEO, so we could say this was one of his... office work days.

In a bit of a spoiler alert, we'll let you know that Durheimer took the machine way past the halfway point of its speedometer (that's the 250 km/h or 155 mph mark).

Oh, and you should also note that the skips the hypercar moniker, referring to the Veyron successor in a now-classic manner, namely calling it a supercar.

We normally mention the highlights of such videos, indicating the points where those who are in a hurry cand find them, but the one we have here is worthy of your undivided attention.

P.S: Following the said parade, the Audi Sport Team managed to grab this year's Nurburgring 24H title (it was all down to the final two hours of the race), so the past weekend was a glorious one for the VW Group.

Bugatti Chiron Bugatti Nurburgring hypercar supercar nurburgring 2017
 
