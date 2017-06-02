autoevolution

Rental VW Polo Wrecks on Nurburgring, Uninsured Driver Pays €3,000

 
2 Jun 2017, 15:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've dissected tons of Nurburgring crashes, with an important number of these accidents having taken place in the Kallenhard bend. However, the K crash we want to discuss today is a different affair - instead of talking about the driving errors that led to the accident while checking out the crash footage, we're here to focus on the financial side of the adventure.
It all started with a Ring rookie renting a Volkswagen Polo, an adventure that set the man back €500, while theoretically allowing him to enjoy ten laps of the Green Hell.

While most Kallenhard accidents take place in the wet, with the grip in the said bend being extremely tricky, this wasn't the case with the unfortunate event we have here.

Instead, on his third lap, the driver of the Polo understeered his way into the bend (keep in mind we're talking about a blind corner that quickly sharpens up once you entered it).

It didn't take long for the Vee-Dub to meet the guardrail and while the damage on the outside of the vehicle might not look like the end of the world, looking underneath the car shows a catastrophe.

Due to one of the half shafts having penetrated the gearbox during the impact (a new tranny reportedly costs around €7,000), we're probably looking at a write-off here.

The irony of the situation has nothing to do with the crash itself, but rather with the fact that the driver had decided to skip the €150 special insurance, which would've cut his deductible from €3,000 to about €100.

So yes, the guy will now end up paying €3,500 for three laps of the Nordschleife inside a Polo - keep in mind that you need to jump to the 10-minute point of the clip for the VW crash bit.

Alas, such situations are not rare when it comes to Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) Ring experiences and the case we've discussed here might seem like nothing when compared to the infamous fifty grand Nurburgring lap we showed you last fall.

vw polo gti VW Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 crash
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52