Rental VW Polo Wrecks on Nurburgring, Uninsured Driver Pays €3,000

We've dissected tons of Nurburgring crashes, with an important number of these accidents having taken place in the Kallenhard
bend. However, the K crash we want to discuss today is a different affair - instead of talking about the driving errors that led to the accident while checking out the crash footage, we're here to focus on the financial side of the adventure.
It all started with a Ring rookie renting a Volkswagen Polo
, an adventure that set the man back €500, while theoretically allowing him to enjoy ten laps of the Green Hell.
While most Kallenhard accidents take place in the wet, with the grip in the said bend being extremely tricky, this wasn't the case with the unfortunate event we have here.
Instead, on his third lap, the driver of the Polo understeered his way into the bend (keep in mind we're talking about a blind corner that quickly sharpens up once you entered it).
It didn't take long for the Vee-Dub to meet the guardrail and while the damage on the outside of the vehicle might not look like the end of the world, looking underneath the car shows a catastrophe.
Due to one of the half shafts having penetrated the gearbox during the impact (a new tranny reportedly costs around €7,000), we're probably looking at a write-off here.
The irony of the situation has nothing to do with the crash itself, but rather with the fact that the driver had decided to skip the €150 special insurance, which would've cut his deductible from €3,000 to about €100.
So yes, the guy will now end up paying €3,500 for three laps of the Nordschleife
inside a Polo - keep in mind that you need to jump to the 10-minute point of the clip for the VW crash bit.
Alas, such situations are not rare when it comes to Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) Ring experiences and the case we've discussed here might seem like nothing when compared to the infamous fifty grand Nurburgring lap we showed
you last fall.