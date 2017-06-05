autoevolution

BMW Z4 M Coupe Chases Track-Prepped Nissan 350Z in Nurburgring Sunday Frenzy

 
5 Jun 2017
by
Some men just like to watch the world burn, while others would rather jump in their track-prepped machines and spent their Sundays on the Nurburgring. We're here to show you an example of the latter, which involves a BMW Z4 M Coupe chasing a Nissan 350Z.
The two sportscars got together during yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experience, with their drivers duking it out for a full lap - note that, since we're talking about a public session, the course being used here involves flying from Bridge to Gantry, so the main straight of the Nordschleife is not included.

The pair of naturally-aspirated contraptions goes on an aggressive tour of the Green Hell, flying past traffic and making it look easy.

Truth be told, these six-cylinder heroes are particularly impressive in terms of sheer power, but their overall balance is enough to guarantee respectable chronograph numbers on the infamous German track.

Both pack plenty of circuit-savvy mods, from their generously-sized aero packages to their wheel and tire setups. And, of course, both see their drivers getting fully involved in the process of lapping the Nordschleife, as we're looking at stick shift contraptions.

The Z4 M Coupe was used as the camera car, with the guy behind the wheel taking the time to drop a conclusion in the video description: "Chasing my race buddy with his Body Store Nissan 350Z in the DutchRingRacing BMW Z4M Coupe. No lap times or crashes, just fun. This is what The Ring is all about for me,"

And if this setup seems familiar, it's probably because we've shown you spicy Ring laps captured on camera from inside this Bimmer on tons of occasions.

In fact, last time we talked about such an adventure, we brought you a Nurburgring stunt that also involved a pedal cam, with the heel-and-toe action being the icing on the track cake.

Speaking of which, all the experience in the world won't spare you from the occasional oops-I-got-the-wrong-gear moment, as you'll get to see the video below.

