2018 Toyota Supra Spied on the Nurburgring, Comes With BMW Interior Parts

Toyota
and BMW’s upcoming sports car
is getting ready for its big unveiling, but engineering teams still have a few tests ahead of them before granting the final green light.
The Japanese version of the project has been spotted again
by our spy photographers
as it was driving on the Nurburgring
, and they managed to get close enough to snap a few shots of the interior.
As you can observe, the prototype is a more advanced variant, and it even seems to have production-specification lights.
The assessment does not apply to the units on the rear, which might be there for functional purposes, but will get replaced by elements with a different design when the production model is launched.
BMW
and Toyota are expected to employ different graphics for the tail lights and headlights of these two twins, as well as separate bumpers, rims, and many other modified elements.
The bumpers, side skirts, and all of the body panels are surely production
elements, and the interior appears to be in its final form, although covered up as much as possible. We have managed to spot enough parts from the cockpit to perform an identification, and it seems that BMW has “donated” several components from its parts bin to the upcoming Supra.
The steering wheel comes from the Bavarian marque, the signal stalk as well, the infotainment screen lacks the usual bezel employed in BMWs, but it seems to be the same kind of unit, and numerous buttons and switches are the same as the ones found in cars from the Munich brand.
A big sing of things to come is that the monostable gear selector is clearly from BMW, and it is mated to the company’s electrically operated parking brake and the notorious iDrive system.
Truth be told, the latter is more pleasant to use than its equivalent from Lexus, and it also integrates a long line of features that will prove handy for tech-savvy owners of these cars.