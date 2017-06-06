autoevolution

2018 Toyota Supra Spied on the Nurburgring, Comes With BMW Interior Parts

 
6 Jun 2017, 7:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Toyota and BMW’s upcoming sports car is getting ready for its big unveiling, but engineering teams still have a few tests ahead of them before granting the final green light.
The Japanese version of the project has been spotted again by our spy photographers as it was driving on the Nurburgring, and they managed to get close enough to snap a few shots of the interior.

As you can observe, the prototype is a more advanced variant, and it even seems to have production-specification lights.

The assessment does not apply to the units on the rear, which might be there for functional purposes, but will get replaced by elements with a different design when the production model is launched.

BMW and Toyota are expected to employ different graphics for the tail lights and headlights of these two twins, as well as separate bumpers, rims, and many other modified elements.

The bumpers, side skirts, and all of the body panels are surely production elements, and the interior appears to be in its final form, although covered up as much as possible. We have managed to spot enough parts from the cockpit to perform an identification, and it seems that BMW has “donated” several components from its parts bin to the upcoming Supra.

The steering wheel comes from the Bavarian marque, the signal stalk as well, the infotainment screen lacks the usual bezel employed in BMWs, but it seems to be the same kind of unit, and numerous buttons and switches are the same as the ones found in cars from the Munich brand.

A big sing of things to come is that the monostable gear selector is clearly from BMW, and it is mated to the company’s electrically operated parking brake and the notorious iDrive system.

Truth be told, the latter is more pleasant to use than its equivalent from Lexus, and it also integrates a long line of features that will prove handy for tech-savvy owners of these cars.
2018 toyota supra Toyota Supra Supra Toyota Nurburgring spyshots
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68