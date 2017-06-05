autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Up on Nurburgring, Should Debut at Goodwood FOS

 
5 Jun 2017
by
Eight years ago, Porsche swept us off our feet by displaying the first-ever GT2 RS-flavor 911 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. And now that the 991.2 incarnation of the GT2 RS is almost ready to be taken out of the oven, we're expecting Zuffenhausen to unleash the Neunelfer at this year's edition of the FOS, which is scheduled to kick off at the end of the month.
Until we get to lay our eyes on the production Rennsport model, we've brought along a piece of spy footage that shows the rear-wheel-drive special completing the final phase of its testing on the Nurburgring.

Nevertheless, you shouldn't trust the somewhat tame exhaust tone present in this footage, as we're expecting the final voice of the GT2 RS to be considerably more aggressive.

After all, we're talking about a seriously massaged incarnation of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter heart that animates the 911 Turbo and Turbo S versions of the 911.

While the Turbo S comes with a maximum output of 580 ponies, the fresh unit will allow the driver to control at least 650 horses.

And, as Andreas Preuninger, the man leading Porsche's GT Division, recently explained, the GT2 RS motor will feature water injection.

Another important difference between the newcomer and the Turbo S will come from the scale footprint gap. The latter weighs in at 1,675 kg (3,692 lbs) and the Rennsport model is expected to sit as low as 1,500 kg (3,300 lbs).

As with the 918 Spyder, the German automotive producer will offer a Weissach Package for the 2018 911 GT2 RS, which is expected to account for weight savings of around 30 kilos (66 lbs).

Since we're talking Nurburgring matters, we'll end this piece by reminding you that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is expected to lap the infamous German circuit in seven minutes flat, which would bring it just three seconds behind the 918.

