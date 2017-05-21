autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT3 Driver Fights Nurburgring Spin in Agonizing Near Crash

 
21 May 2017
by
Flogging a Porsche 911 on the Nurburgring makes for a hate-it-or-love-it kind of experience. If you get it right, the chassis balance will reward you with the most refined driving sensations. Nevertheless, allowing yourself to be caught off guard means you'll probably let the Green Hell bring out the pendulum effect generated by the rear-engined layout of the Neunelfer.
And fighting snap oversteer is one hell of a job, as the driver of a 911 GT3 found out during yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session.

The camera angle doesn't allow us to see how the guy behind the wheel of the 997.1 GT3 initially got himself into trouble. However, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page does show the agonizing wrestle that saw the man doing his best to bring the Zuffenhausen machine back in line.

Sure, it could be easy to state that the shenanigan went beyond the point of no recovery when the driver overcorrected (you'll find the maneuver at 0:11). But when the asphalt-grass grip play adds to your already-sideways situation, such errors can be extremely difficult to avoid.

Heading towards Arenberg at an alarming speed, at least for a spinning car, the 911 gets a bit of air time before landing in the massive gravel trap on the outside of the bend.

The Porsche was only lightly damaged in this adventure, as the car escaped the dreaded barrier kiss. So the driver can consider himself a lucky man - the video allows us to check out the aftermath of the incident.

For one thing, the said gravel section might be hefty, but this hasn't kept other cars from meeting the guardrail in the past. And one painful example of such a crash involves a rental 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, whose ordeal we discussed last September (despite the light damage, that one still hurts).

