BMW Z4 M Coupe vs. Kawasaki Z1000SX Nurburgring Chase Is a Heel-And-Toe Lesson

The chase, which took place during the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session held on Saturday, saw a BMW Z4 M Coupe driver following a Kawasaki Z1000SX rider for the entire length of a lap, with the two aparently having mastered the art of puching one's conservation instinct into a corner.We've shown you piece of footage captured from inside this Bimmer before, as we're dealing with a Ring veteran - we'll remind you of the time when the guy took his wife, daughter and daugther in law around the Nordschleife.As for the guy on the Kawasaki, his leaning determination, which translated into quite the runaway experience, deserves a round of applause.The guy behind the wheel of the M car took the time to drop a few lines while delivering his effervescent Bridge to Gantry trip."Most of the times I'm very nervous when being close to bikers at the Nurburgring, but once in a while it's cheers beauty. Please don't get me wrong. I don't hate bikers (in fact I drive a bike myself), but I hate it that the organisation makes it possible for cars and bikes to be on the Ring at the same time.There are strict rules on overtaking and how faster and slower traffic should act on the Ring (STVO). By seeing the behavior of some first timer bikers (and car drivers too) I must conclude that the rules (on signs all around the track) are nor read by everybody," the driver explained.The naturally aspirated delight serving as the camera car also happened to have a pedal cam installed, which means the lap also makes for a bit of a heel-and-toe lesson.