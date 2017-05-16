2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows No Visible Exhausts, Burbles Near Nurburgring

First starting out as a military vehicle, then continuing on as a go-anywhere off-roader and finally becoming the SUV of choice of the rich and famous, the G-Class is, without a doubt, an automotive icon.





The 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is months away from its official unveiling, and boy are we in for a couple of surprises, despite what the nearly identical exterior might suggest.



First of all, the model will be much wider than before, even if that bit isn't quite evident without a reference in the footage below. Despite being wider, therefore bigger one the whole, the new G-Wagen will shed a lot of weight compared to the current 4x4 dinosaur. Some rumors indicate that up to 400 kg (882 pounds) will be lost on average, depending on the engine and trim level.



Second of all, we are talking about a brand new engine and transmission lineup, which will consist of various inline-six (both diesel and gasoline) mills, at least two versions of the AMG -developed 4.0-liter V8 and 9-speed automatic transmissions.



Third of all, and probably most important for fans of the



In an effort to lose weight but also improve road-holding and fuel economy, Mercedes-Benz engineers decided to replace both those traits with more modern amenities, such as a rack and pinion steering system and a multi-link, independent suspension in the front of the car.



Because of the new suspension, there is also a mighty good chance that the front differential lock is gone and replaced by a gimmicky, brake-based electronic system. None of this is confirmed, mind you, but we really can't see any protruding front differential in the spy video below.



Speaking of which, the most disturbing details in the footage is probably the lack of an exhaust pipe, nor on the side or on the rear of the prototype, despite a clearly audible V8 burble being present. You can make what you want of that, but keep in mind that despite being almost production-ready, this could still be an incomplete prototype.





After four decades of subtle evolution, Mercedes-Benz has finally decided to put an end to the hand-built, boxy off-roader and replace it with… another hand-built, boxy off-roader that will look almost the same.The 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is months away from its official unveiling, and boy are we in for a couple of surprises, despite what the nearly identical exterior might suggest.First of all, the model will be much wider than before, even if that bit isn't quite evident without a reference in the footage below. Despite being wider, therefore bigger one the whole, the new G-Wagen will shed a lot of weight compared to the current 4x4 dinosaur. Some rumors indicate that up to 400 kg (882 pounds) will be lost on average, depending on the engine and trim level.Second of all, we are talking about a brand new engine and transmission lineup, which will consist of various inline-six (both diesel and gasoline) mills, at least two versions of the-developed 4.0-liter V8 and 9-speed automatic transmissions.Third of all, and probably most important for fans of the G-Class , the new model will lose two of its most distinctive traits. You can thus say goodbye to the rather antique recirculating ball steering system, but also to the rigid front axle.In an effort to lose weight but also improve road-holding and fuel economy, Mercedes-Benz engineers decided to replace both those traits with more modern amenities, such as a rack and pinion steering system and a multi-link, independent suspension in the front of the car.Because of the new suspension, there is also a mighty good chance that the front differential lock is gone and replaced by a gimmicky, brake-based electronic system. None of this is confirmed, mind you, but we really can't see any protruding front differential in the spy video below.Speaking of which, the most disturbing details in the footage is probably the lack of an exhaust pipe, nor on the side or on the rear of the prototype, despite a clearly audible V8 burble being present. You can make what you want of that, but keep in mind that despite being almost production-ready, this could still be an incomplete prototype.