2018 Volvo XC60 Priced from $41,500 in America

Volvo revealed the all-new XC60 in New York and is now getting ready to launch it. The BMW X3 rival will be available from $41,500 before destination and handling, making it $550 more expensive than before.
In most ways, it's like an XC90 that you can park more easily. The engine range is the same too, starting with the T5 AWD with a standard 8-speed automatic. This one is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter producing 250 hp and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque.

Available at $44,900, the T6 adds a supercharger to the same engine to give you 316 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. But it costs almost the same as the XC90 Momentum.

We won't have the full picture until the launch scheduled for the fall, which is when the builder will be launched. But Volvo USA has confirmed that the XC60 T8 will also be available from $52,900, probably in a higher trim level. That one is a plug-in hybrid and will have 400 hp and up to 472 lb-ft (639 Nm) of torque.

You can't expect the XC90 to compete with the Jaguar F-Pace for handling. But Volvo has designed it well and fitted it with lots of standard equipment, such as a panoramic moonroof, leather seats, Thor’s Hammer LED headlamps, and Apple Carplay / Android Auto integrated into the 9-inch center touch screen. We have trouble seeing why somebody would buy smaller, less well-equipped models like the GLA and Q3.

Both the IIHS and Consumer Reports will love the standard safety suite, which includes Lane Keep Aid, joined by the Intellisafe City Safety system, which includes pedestrian, cyclist, vehicle and large animal detection with automatic emergency braking. Maybe it can teach your kids the difference between a bear and a kangaroo!

Of course, this being a premium car, there will be ways to spend more money. We'd definitely get the R-Line package with big wheels and a body kit. But the XC90 we tested had one of the best premium sound systems, which is going to be available in its big brother as well.



