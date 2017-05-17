autoevolution

Wrecked Plum Crazy Dodge Challenger Hellcat Organ Donor Has Just 9,000 Miles

 
17 May 2017
by
You're right - the Plum Crazy hue of this Hellcat doesn't really matter. After all, we're talking about a Dodge that's preparing to play the part of an organ donor.
We're not aware of the consequences that led to this Challenger Hellcat getting labeled as a wreck. However, if we judge by the terrifyingly small number of panels that are left untouched, the Mopar machine went through quite an ordeal.

Nevertheless, we can look on the bright side, discussing the tons of engine swap possibilities opened by the hardware we see here.

The muscle car now sits with Cleveland Power and Performance, a specialist who provides the basis for awesome transplants. In fact, the company explained this is the 21st Hellcat it is offering.

We're looking at an example that only had 9,000 miles on the odometer when it was put to sleep, with the blown 6.2-liter motor being accompanied by an eight-speed automatic tranny.Some of you will be familiar with such "HEMI needs a new home" tales
If you're experiencing deja-vu after checking out this tale, it might be because of another Hellcat Challenger the specialist offered earlier this month.

The totaled Dodge became a bit of a world wide web sensation and it all had to do with its mileage, which was the kind that could make the odo number of the car we have here seem hefty. To be more precise, the previous owner of the supercharged machine had only managed to cover 18 miles before the accident that took the vehicle off the road.

Given the all-fresh nature of the hardware, the turnkey pallet that resulted after the Challenger was... reinvented managed to grab $34,000, which accounts for about half the MSRP of a Hellcat.

So, when you come across a 707 hp custom build at your local Cars and Coffee event, you could expect the powaaah to come from a source such as the ones mentioned above.
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge muscle car v8 supercharger
 
