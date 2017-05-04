autoevolution

Totaled Dodge Challenger Hellcat Shows Up For Sale with 18 Miles, Spared Airbags

 
4 May 2017, 10:53 UTC ·
by
We're pretty sure that there are enough muscle car enthusiasts out there that look at this Hellcat and wonder how many hammer strikes and cans of paint it would take to bring the thing back on the road.
And we get it - if the 707 ponies won't make you weak in the knees, the B6 Blue shade of the Mopar machine might just do the trick.

Alas, since the Hellcat was brought under the spotlights by a specialist that likes to answer post-wreck questions such as "how much for that motor?", we're expecting the thing to have sustained serious frame damage - we'll tip our lens to Cleveland Power and Performance for the pics.

So, while the photo gallery toyour right seems to be a testament to the fact that the world now has one less Challenger Hellcat, you could get your wrenches on the tech bits of the thing.

Keep in mind that we're looking at a 2016 model, one coming with an automatic tranny, which had only covered 18 miles when it was put to sleep.

And since the machine didn't even get to the break-in phase, we're sure that there are plenty of insane project car plans out there waiting for the blown 6.2-liter motor to fit in as the final piece of the puzzle.

Interestingly, the cabin of the Dodge seems to provide an extremely interesting detail, namely the fact that we appear to be looking at untouched airbags.

We can't help but talk about what could be seen as the... opposite of this machine. We're referring to a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that has sustained no damage and yet has deployed its curtain airbags.

As those of you tuned into our muscle machine tales know, a previous-gen ZL1 recently saw its extreme aftermarket exhaust (read: diverters) blowing the airbags during a high-speed drive, much to the surprise of the owner and his SO.
