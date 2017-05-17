autoevolution

2018 Fiat Argo Revealed in Brazil, Looks Set to Replace the Punto

 
17 May 2017
by
While Fiat USA charges price premiums for its retro-flavored cars, Brazil is getting a modern-looking new hatchback called the Argo. It's small, but it will play a big role for the struggling Italian brand on the global stage.
We wish we had more data, especially some measurements. But as far as we can figure out, the Argo is a subcompact, since Brazilian news outlets are calling it a replacement for the Punto, which went out of production in January 2017, and the Palio to a lesser degree. Its competition will include the Chevy Onix and Hyundai HB20, among others.

Known internally as Project X6H is about 4 meters long and boasts roughly 300 liters of cargo space. So it's noticeably shorter than the Fiat Tipo hatchback.

While we can't confirm if it will be available in Europe or not, the model is likely to play a role in India sooner or later. From what we hear, Fiat will also spawn a small crossover from this platform, though one specifically designed for the South American market.

Three trim levels will be available - Attractive, Essence and Sporting. But the car in the photos boasts red accents on the bumpers, 17-inch wheels, and a big exhaust pipe. So we think it's the Argo HGT, equipped with a 139 hp 1.8-liter mill from the company’s E.torQ. Think of it as a rival for the Sandero RS.

The regular family cars will be fitted with "Firefly" engines. More specifically, there's a 1.0-liter with 77 hp and a 5-speed manual or a 1.3-liter with four-cylinder producing 109 hp for an automatic to send to the front wheels. In both cases, Fiat offers standard ethanol fuel compatibility.

Between the LED headlight signature and the sporty design, this might be the second coolest car developed in South America, after Fiat's Toro pickup. The premium look might be just what the European lineup needs, too, as the Punto has been with us since 2005.



