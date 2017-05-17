2018 Fiat Argo Revealed in Brazil, Looks Set to Replace the Punto

While Fiat USA charges price premiums for its retro-flavored cars, Brazil is getting a modern-looking new hatchback called the Argo. It's small, but it will play a big role for the struggling Italian brand on the global stage.





Known internally as Project X6H is about 4 meters long and boasts roughly 300 liters of cargo space. So it's noticeably shorter than the Fiat Tipo hatchback.



While we can't confirm if it will be available in Europe or not, the model is likely to play a role in India sooner or later. From what we hear, Fiat will also spawn a small crossover from this platform, though one specifically designed for the South American market.



Three trim levels will be available - Attractive, Essence and Sporting. But the car in the photos boasts red accents on the bumpers, 17-inch wheels, and a big exhaust pipe. So we think it's the Argo HGT, equipped with a 139 hp 1.8-liter mill from the company’s E.torQ. Think of it as a rival for the

The regular family cars will be fitted with "Firefly" engines. More specifically, there's a 1.0-liter with 77 hp and a 5-speed manual or a 1.3-liter with four-cylinder producing 109 hp for an automatic to send to the front wheels. In both cases, Fiat offers standard ethanol fuel compatibility.



Between the LED headlight signature and the sporty design, this might be the second coolest car developed in South America, after Fiat's Toro pickup. The premium look might be just what the European lineup needs, too, as the Punto has been with us since 2005.







