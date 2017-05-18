autoevolution

Volkswagen Recalls 577,590 Vehicles In China Over Headlight Problem

 
18 May 2017
by
Despite the shameful episode colloquially known as Dieselgate, Volkswagen is still the number one automaker in the world. As a brief refresher, the whole group delivered 10,312,400 vehicles in 2016, besting Toyota and General Motors. Even so, Volkswagen still gets it wrong from time to time, even in the Middle Kingdom.
Hot in the footsteps of a recall in the U.S. that covers just about 300,000 crossovers and SUVs hampered by faulty fuel pumps, the group is now hit by a more sizable undertaking in the People’s Republic of China. The announcement comes courtesy of AQSIQ (General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine).

In short, the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture needs to call back a mind-boggling 577,590 vehicles in China for a rather peculiar reason. More to the point, the vehicles in question are suspected to have been manufactured with a defective lighting fuse. It the piece fails, the AQSIQ suggests that the right headlight, left taillight, and the license plate lights will fail, posing a safety risk to the consumer.

Of the tally, 416,363 cars come in the form of the Golf with the 1.4-, 1.6-, and 2.0-liter turbo engines. The rest (161,226 vehicles) accounts for the Sagitar 1.4T, 1.6T, and 2.0T, which is the Chinese name for what the U.S. and Europe call Jetta. As per the government-run safety watchdog, the locally manufactured cars rolled off the line in the period from September 10, 2009 - May 9, 2009 and July 5, 2010 - March 1, 2012, respectively.

Given these circumstances, FAW-Volkswagen will notify the owners of the said vehicles by priority mail. Authorized VW dealerships are also required to contact known owners. And similarly to what automakers do in the United States, FAW-Volkswagen also set up a customer service hotline (number 400-817-1888) for more information regarding the recall op.

Not that long ago, the Volkswagen Group’s Chinese arm was required to call back more than a million Audi vehicles over a potential leak affecting the fuel pump. Be that as it may, China accounts for almost two-fifth of the group’s global sales, with roughly four million vehicles sold in 2016.
