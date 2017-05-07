NHTSA Investigates Brake Malfunction Complaints for 2009 Nissan Murano

Nissan’s 2009 Murano
is the subject of an investigation started by the NHTSA
. It focuses on the braking system.
Approximately 110,000 units could be affected by a potential problem that is exhibited on low-friction surfaces. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the probe began after receiving 58 complaints about the problem.
Some of the customers received a replacement of the anti-lock brake’s hydraulic control unit, which fixed the issue.
It is important to note that the vehicles with higher mileage formed the majority of the complaints, which could suggest that the problem can affect models with greater wear and age.
Investigators will have to discover if this is a situation that comes from the automaker’s design and choice of parts, or if the owners should handle the problem at their expense. In other words, the NHTSA will have to determine if a recall
is required, or if the situation was caused by worn-out brakes that were not in the optimal operating conditions.
Nissan
's representatives have confirmed that there is an investigation underway on the topic, and that its employees are collaborating with Government regulators.
Automotive News
contacted the NHTSA for further comment, but the agency refused to provide information on an ongoing probe. Owners who file complaints to the NHTSA are not identified in the organization’s database, which means that they cannot be questioned to provide additional details on their vehicle’s technical condition.
All of the complaints regarding the 2009 Murano
had a common point, which was a reported loss of pressure at the brake pedal. The situation can be considered a failure of the braking system, because it leads to increasing the stopping distances of any vehicle. Apparently, it happened on low-friction surfaces, which are not restricted to off-road conditions.
Bumps, utility hole covers, and other surfaces like these were among the things that were presumably linked to the potential issue.