Audi And Porsche Are Recalling Almost 300,000 Vehicles Sold In the USA

 
15 May 2017
The NHTSA has been notified by two of Volkswagen Group’s subsidiaries about a recall campaign that will be expanded with almost 300,000 units sold in the USA.
Audi and Porsche have separately informed the organization that they will inspect the Q5, Q7, and Porsche Macan models. The four-ringed brand wants to recall 240,487 units to its dealers, while Porsche wants to check and fix 51,497 units.

The two German companies have received complaints referring a fuel flange that may crack, and they have decided to test the part of all vehicles that may be affected by the fault.

Apparently, the flange of the fuel pump on the models listed above may have cracks, which will require a replacement of the part. Otherwise, if a part does not have the cracks that lead to a replacement, the service technicians will have to apply a protective film on the potentially problematic part.

As Automotive News remarks, the component could fail and leak fuel, which leads to an increased risk of fire. All three affected cars have the same remedy for the potential problem.

The authorities have not learned about any deaths, injuries, or accidents related to this potential safety concern.

In the case of Audi, vehicles from MY2013 to the 2017 model year might be affected by the problem. Porsche’s recall focuses on the 2015-2017 Macan, Macan S, Macan GTS, and Macan Turbo models. In the case of the latter category, only the models with the Performance Package are potentially affected by the issue.

Company representatives will contact known owners of the affected units. If you own one of the potentially affected cars, but do not get a call from the brand’s specialists, you have the right to contact the authorities to request information.

Be sure to find out if your vehicle needs to be fixed before pointing the finger angrily on social media regarding the lack of response.
Volkswagen Group VW Group recall fire Audi Porsche USA
