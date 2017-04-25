autoevolution

Most Unlucky Car Owner Buys A Salvage-Titled Car, Takata Airbags Injure Him

 
25 Apr 2017, 14:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Honda investigated a crash involving a recalled 2002 Accord that had its driver injured by the airbags.
The automaker treated the case with the utmost attention, as this situation should not have happened. Fortunately, we have a timeline of what that vehicle went through, and it is now clear, for the most part, why its airbag injured the driver.

The crash that we are referring took place in Las Vegas on March 3, 2017. The unnamed driver of the vehicle suffered from a punctured trachea, but doctors say that he is expected to live. While the injury could have taken his life, the driver was lucky just enough not to die or lose a limb.

It has been determined that the Takata inflator of the airbag in that car was produced in 2001. The NHTSA has concluded that those units, built from 2001 to 2003, have a rupture rate as high as 50%.

As Automotive News reports, those modules are called “Alpha,” and they are responsible for eight of ten deaths in the USA in the Takata scandal.

Five years ago, that vehicle was recalled, and it was fixed again in January 2015, both times at Honda dealerships. These two fixes are the reason why the automaker took so much trouble to investigate the matter.

Apparently, the vehicle got into a crash within months of the second time it got fixed during a recall. The car was totaled, but it did not end up in the junkyard. Instead, someone sold it as a salvage title.

Company specialists checked the airbag inflator that was installed on the crashed car and found that it was using a part from a 2001 Accord. The representatives of the company think that the defective inflator came from a salvage yard, which did not respect the law and sold a potentially defective part for use in a repair.

Honda has bought over 60,000 inflators from salvage resellers just to be sure that nobody installs them in cars. However, the automaker is still trying to find out how many defective airbags are still installed in vehicles that are on the road, as 275,00 units remain unfixed.

The majority of those are no longer driven, but it is unclear how many of them are used with potentially faulty airbags from Takata.
airbag recall recall Takata airbag recall takata airbag Takata Honda
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62